Drogheda death likely to be upgraded to murder investigation after alleged hammer attack

Brian Reynolds died on Christmas Eve after an alleged attack in the Rathmullen Park area of Drogheda

A Garda investigation into an attack on a Drogheda man who died of his injuries on Christmas Eve is likely to be upgraded to a murder investigation, The Irish Times understands.

The victim was named locally as Brian Reynolds, aged in his 40s, who owned Kits Stop N Shop in the Rathmullen Park area of the Co Louth town.

It is suspected a number of men broke into a property where he was staying in Rathmullen Park and attacked him with hammers.

Members of the anti-Maguire faction that have been involved in the Drogheda drugs feud are suspected of involvement in the death.

Gardaí said the man was found at 7.30pm on Thursday. He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where he died on Saturday evening.

Sources revealed that the Garda investigation into his death is likely to be upgraded to a murder inquiry following a postmortem.

On Thursday up to four masked men allegedly entered the house where Reynolds was staying and beat him with hammers.

The savage attack is believed to be linked to the discovery of a large number of stolen cigarettes in the town earlier in the week.

A source said the victim had been staying with an ill relative, but his location was known to the attackers.

A Garda spokesman said the force is “investigating all the circumstances of the death of a man who was discovered in County Louth with serious injuries on Thursday 22nd December 2022 and subsequently passed away on Saturday 24th December 2022″.

The spokesman said: “The offices of the State Pathologist and local coroner have been notified and a postmortem examination will be conducted on Monday 26th December 2022, the results of which will assist in determining the course of the investigation.

“A full technical examination of the scene at Rathmullen Park has been conducted by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to come forward.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”