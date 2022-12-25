Gardaí investigate after man dies of injuries in Co Louth hospital

Gardaí said the results of the postmortem examination of the dead man will assist in determining the course of the investigation. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the death of a man who was discovered in Co Louth with serious injuries on Thursday.

The man, aged in his 40s, was found at 7.30pm at a residence in Rathmullan Park, Drogheda.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where he died on Saturday evening.

The office of the State Pathologist and local coroner have been notified and a postmortem examination will be conducted on Monday.

Gardaí said the results of the postmortem would assist in determining the course of the investigation.

A full technical examination of the scene at Rathmullan Park has been conducted.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041-9874200, the Garda Confidential Line (1800-666111) or any Garda station.