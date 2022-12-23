Norwegian state broadcaster apologises for Irish famine ‘joke’

Eddie Whyte, the Irishman living in Norway, who made the complaint about the famine 'joke'.

NRK, the Norwegian state broadcaster, has said it is “deeply sorry” that people were offended by a joke about the Irish famine during its most popular Christmas show. During the December 16th episode of 24-Stjerners Julekalender – 24-Star Christmas Calendar – contestants were challenged to find a hidden potato.

The host of the Christmas-themed gameshow, an institution on Norwegian television, said the game was “just like in Ireland in 1845, last man to the potato loses”. The NRK apology came after Eddie Whyte, an Irishman living in Norway, made a formal complaint.

NRK has separately apologised to Whyte. “To hear that people got offended by the remarks regarding the great famine of 1845, it was not our intention,” the broadcaster said.

“At the time, we did not react to it, as it pointed to a tragedy which happened so long ago, but we can understand that the matter is perceived quite differently by others. We appreciate this being brought to our attention, and for helping us understand the depth of this trauma and how it affects people around the world to this day.”

Whyte described the “joke” as “offensive, hurtful and disrespectful”. He said NRK had shown a “massive ignorance of Irish history” and said the broadcaster should consider a programme to remedy this.

“I don’t think they did this deliberately to insult anyone, but it’s not acceptable, not from the state broadcaster,” he said.

“This is where I’ve made my home, I don’t want to hear those disrespectful, hurtful things on the TV channel that my children also watch.”

Mr Whyte said the show was “probably the major Christmas show” on Norwegian television.

About one million people died and another one million emigrated during the Great Famine, which began with the failure of the Irish potato crop in 1845.

As well as submitting a complaint to the broadcaster, Mr Whyte also contacted the Norwegian state broadcasting authority and the Irish embassy in Norway which he said has been in dialogue with NRK about the comment.

In a message to NRK on social media, Mr Whyte said the host had “‘joked’ about the greatest catastrophe in Irish history, when one million Irish people starved to death.

“What is coming on tomorrow’s programme, some jocular points on the Holocaust?” he said.

In its response to Mr Whyte, the broadcaster said “we apologise if you feel uncomfortable, that was not the intention.

“As the comment alludes to a tragedy which took place 180 years ago, we did not react to the statement, but we understand that others may see it differently.”

“It’s a half-apology,” said Mr Whyte. “It’s, if you were insulted that’s not my intention, that’s a half apology.

“There are no time limits for respecting other people’s sufferings.”

Mr Whyte is originally from Belfast but has lived in Norway for decades and is a policy adviser in local government in Sandefjord, approximately 120km south of Oslo.

He said he has been in touch with a number of other Irish people living in Norway over the controversy and “a lot of people are outraged by it and a lot of people have said they are sending complaints”.

Someone suggested an “educational film on the Hunger in Ireland, causes and consequences, and I thought that was a good idea because people do need knowledge,” he said.

“It’s a part of our history that is very often misrepresented and I don’t want that happening in the country that I have made home, where my children have grown up.

“I want them [NRK] to understand better the people who live here who come from other nations.

“There are almost one million immigrants in Norway, they are from 140 different countries ... and they all deserve equal respect, because together we make this country,” he said.