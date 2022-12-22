Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Co Roscommon

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has died following a road traffic crash in Co Roscommon on Thursday.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident that occurred on the N60 in the townland of Harristown outside Castlerea at about 8.40am.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The body of the man was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway where a postmortem will take place.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators which has since concluded. The road has been reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the N60 between 8.15am and 8.45am on Thursday and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to the crash is asked to contact Castlerea Garda station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.