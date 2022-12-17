Elderly pedestrian dies in Co Wexford road collision

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his 80s had died after being hit by a van in Co Wexford. The incident occurred on the N25 at Killinick, Co Wexford at 5pm on Friday.

The victim was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he later died from his injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.