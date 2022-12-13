Two men hospitalised after a fire in Co Wexford

A man aged in his 40s and another man aged in his 90s were taken to Wexford General Hospital Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Two men have been hospitalised after a fire at a residence in Co Wexford on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the incident involving “a domestic residence on fire” at approximately 7.30am in the Ferns area of Co Wexford.

A man aged in his 40s and another man aged in his 90s were taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained as a result of the incident.

Local road diversions were put in place while the scene was being attended and these have now re-opened for use.