‘Very cold’ weather forecast for next week with ‘potential warnings’ to be issued

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for “very cold” weather next week, with “potential warnings” to be issued over the coming days.

As an Arctic air mass sets in, “sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads” will occur, and showers of hail, sleet, and snow will occur during the second half of the week.

Monday will bring “mainly dry conditions” to the north and northwest with sunny spells, but it will turn “much colder” from midweek onwards, as the winds become northerly. Plenty of dry weather is expected, though there are likely to be wintry showers at times, especially in northern and northwestern parts, Met Éireann said.

Conditions may also turn frosty by night. Tuesday will be “dry in most areas” with just a few isolated showers. The highest temperatures will be between 4 to 7 degrees, and it will become “very cold” on Tuesday night with temperatures expected to fall between 0 and minus 4 degrees.

On Wednesday, temperatures will remain chilly at just 2 to 6 degrees, though it will remain dry in most areas. Some scattered showers will affect northern and northwestern coastal areas and these will “edge further” inland over Ulster and Connacht during the evening.

It will become “bitterly cold” overnight, with temperatures below freezing countrywide, Met Éireann forecasts.

Current indications are that it will “stay very cold through the remainder of the week and next weekend too”.