Boy recovering in hospital after dog savaging in Co Wexford

The boy was airlifted to CHI at Crumlin in Dublin. Photograph: Agency stock

A child attacked by a dog in Co Wexford is undergoing treatment in hospital.

The boy, who is believed to between nine and 10-years-of age, suffered serious injuries following the incident in Enniscorthy on Sunday afternoon.

It is understood that those at the scene were distressed by the injuries inflicted but the breed of dog was not clear.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted and responded to the incident. The Coastguard dispatched the Rescue 117 helicopter which had been on a training exercise, following a request from local paramedics at 4pm. He was airlifted from a local GAA pitch.

“A child (male) received serious injuries after being allegedly attacked by a dog,” gardaí said in a statement on Monday.

“The child was later airlifted to the CHI at Crumlin in Dublin where he is undergoing treatment for serious injuries. The dog has since been destroyed. Enquiries are ongoing.”