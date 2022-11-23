Number of people killed on the roads so far this year higher than all of 2021

'A single lost life on our roads is too many,' an Garda Síochána said in a statement.File photograph: Nick Bradshaw/ The Irish Times

More people have died on the Republic’s roads so far this year than did during the whole of 2021.

According to provisional figures from the Garda Síochána, 142 people have died on the roads between the start of this year and Tuesday, November 22nd. This compares with a figure of 119 for the similar period in 2021.

In all of 2021, some 138 lives were lost in incidents classed as fatal road traffic collisions.

Gardaí have now expressed concern, particularly given the potential for the figures to rise significantly during December – usually one of the most dangerous months for users of the State’s roads.

In 2021, some 19 people died in the final month of the year, a figure that was only surpassed during August, when 22 people died on the roads.

Last year was a record low in the number of people killed, however, during December the same year 715 people were detected driving while intoxicated.

To date in 2022 the highest category of road users to die on the roads are vehicle drivers, at 56. Pedestrians were next at 32; motorcyclists accounted for 23 deaths; passengers numbered 22; pedal cyclists, seven; and pillion passengers / others accounted for one. E-scooter drivers / passengers accounted for one.

Until Tuesday this week, there were 136 fatal collisions, compared to 108 in the similar period last year.

On Wednesday the Garda said “a single lost life on our roads is too many”. In a statement on social media the force said “142 deaths this year so far is an increase on 2021 figures at this time”.

The statement noted “the World Health Organisation (2017) has estimated that a 5 per cent reduction in ‘average’ speed could result in a 30 per cent reduction in fatal collisions”.