Heavy rain falls across country with flood warnings in place until evening

Weather warnings cover the whole country, with orange warnings from Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow. Photograph: Met Éireann

A status orange rainfall warning is in place for counties Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow on Monday morning, while a yellow warning is in place for the rest of the country.

Met Éireann said “some very intense falls of rain are possible” with localised flooding in places. The orange warning is in place until midday while the status yellow warning runs until 8pm.

The forecaster said there will be a wet start to Monday with heavy rain, especially in the southeast, with fresh to strong and gusty south-easterly winds.

Outbreaks of rain will continue across most places into the afternoon with further flooding expected.

Highest temperatures will be between seven to 11 degrees while winds will slowly ease and veer westerly throughout the day.

Some scattered outbreaks of rain will occur on Monday night, along with mist and fog patches. Lowest temperatures will be between zero to five degrees.

Heavy rain🌧️ this morning, especially in the southeast with fresh to strong southeasterly winds.



Rain continues into the afternoon with gradual clearance & heavy showers🌦️ will follow.



Winds🍃 will ease westerly, increasing fresh to strong over Munster.



Highs🌡️ of 7 to 11°C pic.twitter.com/2eOYkOlEFh — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 21, 2022

There will be further scattered outbreaks of rain on Tuesday, mainly across the east and southwest. However, there will be longer drier spells too with some sunshine getting through. Highest temperatures will be between seven to 11 degrees, in mostly moderate southwesterly breezes.

Met Éireann said the overall outlook for the coming days is unsettled with rain or showers most days and “temperatures close to seasonal norm”.