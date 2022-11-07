Heavy rain and strong winds expected as Met Éireann issues yellow weather warnings

The yellow wind warning will come into effect from 11am and expires at 9pm for counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow. Photograph: Tom Honan

A yellow rain warning is in place on Monday for counties Galway and Kerry while a wind warning is due to come into force for the southern coast.

Met Éireann said there will be spells of heavy rain that may lead to localised flooding with the rain warning in place until 9pm.

The yellow wind warning will come into effect from 11am and expires at 9pm for counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

The national forecaster said a spell of very strong and gusty southerly winds will track eastward on Monday while damaging gusts of up to 110km/h are possible.

Monday morning will be cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, especially in the southwest, it said.

More rain will spread eastward across the country with localised flooding possible in the afternoon and evening. It will become windy with strong, gusty southerly winds, which will be strongest in the south and southeast. Highest temperatures will be between 11 and 15 degrees.

Rain will gradually clear eastward with showers following from the west on Monday night. Southerly winds will ease as the rain clears and will be moderate to fresh in strength. Lowest temperatures will be between five and nine degrees.

Tuesday will be breezy with sunny spells and occasional showers, some heavy and a few possibly thundery. Highest temperatures will be between 10 and 12 degrees with moderate to fresh, gusty southwest winds.