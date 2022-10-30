Fire at Orange Hall in Co Derry condemned

The PSNI attended the fire but have not yet commented on the cause. File photograph

A fire at an Orange hall in Magherafelt, Co Derry has been condemned.

Firefighters tackled the blaze at the premises on the Aghagaskin Road on Sunday evening.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and UUP leader Doug Beattie both condemned the incident.

DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan said the hall has been seriously damaged and urged all political leaders to condemn the blaze.

“I visited the hall this evening as fire crews were battling to bring the blaze under control. One of the metal window-guards had been removed when the fire was discovered. The fire has seriously damaged the hall with the roof collapsed,” he said.

“The police are investigating the circumstances. I call on anyone with information to contact the police in Magherafelt.

“I also call on all political leaders to condemn those who continue to attack Orange halls.

“It speaks volumes that this hall had to have metal sheets across all its windows and doors in the first place. There is no place for such hatred in society. The men and women of that lodge have every right to exist in Mid Ulster and live peaceably.”

TUV Mid Ulster spokesperson Glen Moore said the fire is a “serious escalation of what has been a series of sinister developments in south Co Londonderry in recent weeks”.

“Recently, I have had occasion to highlight the attacks on Innishrush where residents have had to resort to makeshift barriers in an effort to stop those who have sought to intimidate residents with fireworks and Republican chanting late at night and in the early hours,” he said.