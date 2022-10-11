Online fundraiser for families of Creeslough disaster raises €350,000

The 10 people killed in an explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal on Friday were James O'Flaherty (48), Jessica Gallagher (24) and Martina Martin (49), (middle row) Hugh Kelly (59), Martin McGill (49) and Robert Garwe (50), (bottom row) Catherine O'Donnell, (39) and her son James Monaghan (13), Leona Harper (14) and Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5).

A Co Donegal man living in Australia, who set up an online fundraiser for the families of those killed in Creeslough in recent days, has said he has been “overwhelmed” after the appeal raised more than €350,000.

Gerard McFadden, (41) originally from the small Co Donegal village, said the money would be put towards assisting the families of the victims and others who had been injured in the disaster.

The funerals of the first of the ten people who were killed in the explosion at a service station in Creeslough late last week will take place on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Mr McFadden said he had felt “helpless” sitting at home with his wife on Saturday morning in Australia reading news of the tragedy.

Set up three days ago the online GoFundMe fundraiser quickly raised tens of thousand and then hundreds of thousand of euro. “When we set it up we thought it might raise €5,000 or €10,000 to help the families,” Mr McFadden said.

By noon on Tuesday the fundraiser had raised €350,000, with more than 8,000 donations received to date.

“It can’t help the suffering, it won’t bring back the deceased, but please God when the dust settles it’ll go some way to easing the burden,” he said.

Mr McFadden said the funds would go directly to the families of the bereaved and others who had been injured in the explosion. He said he would work with Creeslough Community Association to “discuss the needs of the community as we move through this awful time together”.

In the coming weeks Mr McFadden said he planned to return to Donegal “to sit down and draw up a plan” with others from the community for how best to allocate the money raised. “Every penny is needed to get the village back to the way it was,” he said.

Mr McFadden, who works in the construction sector, moved to Britain in 1999 before emigrating to Australia in 2006, where he now lives in Brisbane.

He said he has always returned to Creeslough on holidays back to Ireland. “It’s a typical small Irish village. Every time you head home it’s like you never left,” he said.

He said he had been “overwhelmed” by the rush of support to donate to the online fundraiser over the weekend.

“We were delighted ... Being so far away and being able to help. We felt helpless, we put it out there and it exceeded anything we expected,” he said.

It is strongly suspected that a gas leak caused the explosion at a complex that housed an Applegreen service station, apartments and other businesses.

The online GoFundMe appeal set up to Mr McFadden can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/devastating-explosion-in-creeslough-co-donegal

The Irish Red Cross has also set up an appeal for donations to a Creeslough community support fund, to provide assistance to local people bereaved or impacted by the disaster: https://www.redcross.ie/latest-appeals/creeslough/