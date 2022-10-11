More than 1,200 applications for birth information in first week of service

More than 1,200 people have applied to the Adoption Authority of Ireland seeking their birth information since a service offering the material opened a week ago.

The Birth Information and Tracing Act, signed into law earlier this year, provides a full and clear right of access to information for a person who was adopted, boarded out, had their birth illegally registered or who otherwise has questions in relation to their origins.

Under previous legislation, when someone who had been adopted, boarded out or subject to an illegal birth registration, or someone related to them, sought information about their past, the right of other individuals to privacy trumped their right to information about their identity. That hierarchy of rights has now been reversed.

Under the law, even if a biological parent says they do not want their child to get their birth cert or related information, the adopted person will still get access.

The authority said a total of 1,288 applications were made from when the service opened on October 3rd up to October 10th.

Of these, the vast majority were from people living in Ireland (1,176), with 48 from the UK, 28 from the US and others from countries including Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, France and Canada. Thirteen of the UK applications were made by people living in Northern Ireland.

Of the Irish applicants, the largest number came from Dublin (419), followed by Cork (162), Kildare (53) and Meath (52). The county with the fewest applications was Leitrim (six).

Patricia Carey, chief executive of the authority, said there had been an “incredible response” to the service with “many others” making applications to Tusla, the child and family agency.

“People who were adopted, boarded out or had their birth information illegally registered in Ireland have waited a very long time for this legislation, and trained staff in the adoption authority are working through all the applications we receive as quickly and professionally as possible to ensure that every applicant receives any information about their birth and earlier years that we hold,” she added.

People affected by the legislation are urged to make an application on the dedicated website.