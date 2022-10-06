Irish dancing: ‘Grossly unethical behaviour’ allegations to be examined

Allegations of 'several grievous breaches' of the Irish Dancing Commission’s code of conduct are to be investigated. File photograph: The Irish Times

Allegations of “several grievous breaches” of the Irish Dancing Commission’s code of conduct are to be investigated by an independent former judge of the Court of the Appeal.

An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), which governs Irish dancing in Ireland, said its ethics committee received allegations in July along with supporting documentation.

The Irish Independent has reported that Irish-dancing judges accused of fixing competitions have been allowed to continue overseeing major competitions.

A statement from An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha does not reference the specific allegations.

“Due to the potential extent of such allegations — and to ensure fairness, transparency and thoroughness — the services of an independent former judge of the Court of Appeal have been engaged to oversee and supervise the immediate investigation into these matters,” CLRG said this week.

“They will have full and open access to the resources and records of CLRG. The process will no doubt be difficult and arduous, but this grossly unethical behaviour must be eliminated from our competitions, dance schools and governing organisations.”

An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha added that it regarded “such breaches to be gross misconduct”.

“Any registered member found to be engaged in such practices will be subject to due and full process under our published Disciplinary Procedures as can be found here,” it said.

“This process has already started and the principles of natural justice apply. To ensure the integrity of the process and until it is complete, no further comments will be made.”