Plan aims to protect and conserve Hill of Tara

People gather for sunrise to celebrate Summer Solstice, at the Hill of Tara, Co. Meath in June. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A new conservation management plan aimed at protecting the Hill of Tara in Co Meath has been published.

The plan provides a framework for the ongoing protection, conservation and management of State lands at the national monument over the next decade.

The Hill of Tara is regarded as one of Ireland’s most important archaeological and cultural landscapes.

It was used as a burial place, a religious complex, a venue for ceremonies associated with kingship and was an arena for battles.

Historical sources indicate that Tara was at the centre of the most important kingship in Ireland from at least the sixth century AD. The title King of Tara was claimed by rulers from all parts of the island though, from the eleventh century onwards, the King of Ireland title gradually replaced King of Tara.

The drafting of the plan was directed by a steering group comprising representatives from the National Monuments Service, National Parks and Wildlife Service, the Office of Public Works, the Discovery Programme, the Heritage Council and Meath County Council.

“Over the next two years a framework for monitoring the impacts of climate change on the site will be developed,” the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said on Sunday.

“The worst effects of climate change can lead to long-term attrition at the site, particularly through weathering and extreme weather events brought about by climate change.”

“The plan’s emphasis also balances the need to facilitate sustainable public access and provide a visitor experience of the highest quality befitting the significance of the site, with the imperative to protect the heritage of the site.

“To that end, measures to facilitate sustainable access for arrival to site respecting its setting, significance and environs, having regard to traffic and parking issues, public transport, cycling and pedestrians etc will be implemented over coming years.”

Minister of State with Responsibility for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcom Noonan said Tara holds a special place among Ireland’s “many heritage treasures”.

“Its importance through millennia still resonates with us today. As we balance our protection of the site with the use by so many for leisure, this framework is an important step in ensuring this balance can be met, working with visitors to ensure the heritage is understood and protected,” he said.