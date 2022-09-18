Rescue operation under way as man trapped in cave at Downpatrick Head

The Irish Coast Guard said it received an initial alert on Saturday afternoon and the rescue operation 'presently involves a large number of resources'. File photograph: Irish Coast Guard/PA Wire

A multi-agency rescue operation is continuing on the north Mayo coast on Sunday after a man got trapped in a cave at Downpatrick Head.

The Irish Coast Guard said it received an initial alert on Saturday afternoon and the rescue operation “presently involves a large number of resources”.

A number of Coast Guard units, a RNLI lifeboat from the local area, the Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter from Sligo, An Garda Siochana, Mayo County Fire Service, Civil Defence and Irish Cave Rescue are all involved.

“The conditions on scene are described as good and the operation is ongoing at present,” a spokeswoman for the Irish Coast Guard said on Sunday morning.