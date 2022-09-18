Ireland

Rescue operation under way as man trapped in cave at Downpatrick Head

Coast Guard helicopter, RNLI lifeboat, fire service, civil defence and cave rescue all involved in operation

Handout photo taken with permission from the Facebook page of Irish Coast Guard one of their helicopters, as an Irish Coast Guard helicopter, with four crew on board, has gone missing off the west of Ireland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday March 14, 2017. The Dublin-based aircraft was providing cover for another helicopter involved in an early morning rescue operation. See PA story IRISH Coastguard. Photo credit should read: Irish Coast Guard/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

The Irish Coast Guard said it received an initial alert on Saturday afternoon and the rescue operation 'presently involves a large number of resources'. File photograph: Irish Coast Guard/PA Wire

Sarah Burns
Sun Sep 18 2022 - 10:56

A multi-agency rescue operation is continuing on the north Mayo coast on Sunday after a man got trapped in a cave at Downpatrick Head.

The Irish Coast Guard said it received an initial alert on Saturday afternoon and the rescue operation “presently involves a large number of resources”.

A number of Coast Guard units, a RNLI lifeboat from the local area, the Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter from Sligo, An Garda Siochana,  Mayo County Fire Service, Civil Defence and Irish Cave Rescue are all involved.

“The conditions on scene are described as good and the operation is ongoing at present,” a spokeswoman for the Irish Coast Guard said on Sunday morning.

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times

An Garda Síochána
LATEST STORIES