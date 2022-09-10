‘Chaotic’ scenes at Dublin Airport as passengers queue outside due to Aer Lingus systems crashing

One passenger on social media complained about queuing for three hours. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Dublin Airport is urging patience as “chaotic” scenes of hundreds of passengers queuing outside on Saturday was blamed on Aer Lingus systems crashing.

The airline said “connection issues” with its “cloud based reservation and operational systems” are behind the huge backlog in check-in and boarding processes.

“This may cause some delay and disruption to our services over the coming hours,” an Aer Lingus spokesman said.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused in this period. We are working to resolve the connection issues as soon as possible.”

In a repeat of the scenes involving lengthy waits outside the airport witnessed at various points in recent months, hundreds of passengers could be seen in “double snaked” queues before even entering a terminal.

While previous queues – in early summer and Easter – were down to staffing issues at Dublin Airport caused by redundancies during the pandemic this weekend’s waits at Terminal 2 only affect Aer Lingus passengers.

One passenger on social media complained about queuing for three hours.

“No movement. No check in, bags, no boarding, no takeoffs,” the person said.

Another said: “Thousands of customers affected here at a chaotic Dublin Airport.”

Others branded the backlog a “mess”, while one said: “This type of scene would put you off travelling”. they described the queue as an “outdoor double snaked line the whole length of the terminal”.

In a statement, Dublin Airport management said it was due to an “IT outage” affecting Aer Lingus.

“As they work to resolve the issue we ask guests to cooperate with our teams,” a spokesman said.

“This is not impacting any other airlines. We thank everyone for their patience.”

Aer Lingus’ website was also down on Saturday. A message on its homepage said “a scheduled upgrade is in progress”.

“We hope this does not cause undue inconvenience. Please try again later,” it added.