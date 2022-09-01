Two more men arrested over 2012 fatal fire in Kerry

Gardaí investigating a fatal house fire in Co Kerry 10 years ago have arrested two men. File photograph: Irish Times

Anthony O’Brien (29) and his five-year-old daughter Nadine died following the fire that destroyed their home at Killeen Heights in Tralee on May 12th 2012.

Nadine’s mother, Kelly, managed to escape the fire when her husband lowered her from their bedroom window.

Gardaí investigating the fire arrested a man in June. He has since been released without charge, with a file being prepared for the DPP.

A further two men (both in their 40s) were arrested on Thursday morning. They are being questioned at Tralee and Killarney Garda stations. Investigations are ongoing.