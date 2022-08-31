Flight forced to turn back to Dublin Airport due to ‘technical issue’

The flight, which left Dublin Airport shortly before 9am, was flying over Portlaoise en route to Kerry when it had to turn back and return to Dublin Airport.

A Ryanair flight from Dublin to Kerry was forced to turn around mid-flight and return to Dublin Airport on Wednesday morning due to a “minor technical issue” with the aircraft, the airline has said.

The flight, which left Dublin Airport shortly before 9am, was flying over Portlaoise en route to Kerry when it had to turn back and return to Dublin Airport.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Ryanair said the flight “returned to Dublin Airport shortly after take-off due to a minor technical issue with the aircraft”.

“The aircraft landed normally and to minimise disruption to passengers, an alternative aircraft was quickly arranged, which departed safely for Kerry Airport today at 11:04 local,” she said.

The airline apologised to the affected passengers for the delay, she said.

A spokesman for the DAA, which operates Dublin Airport, confirmed the flight had to return to Dublin due to a minor technical issue. “Passengers were transferred to a replacement aircraft, which took off shortly after,” he said.