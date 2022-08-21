Gardaí attempt to identify body found in canal

Gardaí at the scene near Ballybough in Dublin where a body was found in the Royal Canal on Sunday. Photograph: Padraig O'Reilly

Gardaí are working to identify the body of a man discovered in the Royal Canal in Dublin on Sunday.

There is no indication yet as to the cause of death or if foul play was involved. A postmortem is due to be carried out and the results will direct the course of the investigation. The body is not believed to have been in the water for long.

The first task was to establish the man’s identity, a Garda source said.

Garda headquarters said it was investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the discovery of the body. A number of Garda and fire brigade units attended the scene on Sunday afternoon after the body was spotted in the water.

At about 12.30pm they retrieved the body from the water at Ballybough Bridge. It was later removed from the scene to the city morgue in Whitehall. An examination of the scene where the discovery was made has taken place.

A Garda spokeswoman said investigations were ongoing and appealed to anyone who may have noticed something unusual in the area to contact Mountjoy station on (01) 666 8600, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.