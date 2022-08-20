Ireland

Young man dies after crash in Co Antrim earlier this month

Two vehicle collision had occurred on August 4th in Cullybackey

The PSNI has reissued its appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or filmed it, to make contact. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Sat Aug 20 2022 - 18:17

A 23-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision earlier this month in Co Antrim.

Police said the crash happened on August 4 on the Craigs Road in Cullybackey.

It was reported to police at around 4pm that a Black Seat Ibiza and a Blue Volkswagen Tiguan were involved in the collision.

“A number of people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. Sadly, the male driver of the Seat Ibiza has since died,” Sergeant Smart said.

The PSNI has reissued its appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or filmed it, to make contact. - PA

