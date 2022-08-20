Young man dies after crash in Co Antrim earlier this month

The PSNI has reissued its appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or filmed it, to make contact. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A 23-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision earlier this month in Co Antrim.

Police said the crash happened on August 4 on the Craigs Road in Cullybackey.

It was reported to police at around 4pm that a Black Seat Ibiza and a Blue Volkswagen Tiguan were involved in the collision.

“A number of people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. Sadly, the male driver of the Seat Ibiza has since died,” Sergeant Smart said.

The PSNI has reissued its appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or filmed it, to make contact. - PA