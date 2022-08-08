Culture night will continue later into the night this year

Culture Night will run later into the night than previous years, with many programmes continuing into the early hours, its organisers have said.

The annual programme of free art events and shows — organised by the Arts Council of Ireland with local authorities and cultural organisations — will take place on September 23rd this year.

Events covers a range of interests — from art to architecture, culture to comedy, music to museums, handcrafting to heritage, sport to science, film to fashion, dance, and literature.

Some of the-late night events include Night Shift, an outdoor journey through the dreamy landscapes of Imma, Dublin, that will bring participants through the grounds where sited histories and collection works will be framed by eerie interventions on the way.

SIONNA Festival in Limerick will be a night of electronic, hip hop and trad music with digital and street artists at King John’s Castle, while Paradise Cabaret in Kerry is a “comically absurd” cabaret of comedy, circus, dance and music.

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin said Culture Night is “always a special night in the calendar and this year will be even more exciting”.

“It is really encouraging to see Culture Night pushing the boundaries this year and supporting and promoting the night-time economy with a programme of late-night flagship events and facilitating later openings of arts and cultural venues across the country,” she said.

“The additional funding for this initiative provided by my department will help promote this late-night culture and provide opportunities for artists and venues to try something new.”

She added: “Thank you also to the national cultural institutions who are also staying open later for Culture Night with really interesting programmes — it’s great to see these amazing facilities open later and attracting new audiences.”

Maureen Kennelly, Arts Council director, said this is the 17th edition of Culture Night, which is an “important shared moment of collective cultural exploration”.

“Culture Night is a night for us all to come together and enjoy our culture while also reminding us of the artistic and creative experiences that continue to be available to us year round.”

Elsewhere around the country, events include As If By Chance in Dublin, a live site-specific performance on the streets of Tallaght that explores stories of love and intimacy; Resilience in Kilkenny, a feminist programme celebrating the works of Sarah Browne, Breda Lynch and a special commission of work by Amber Women’s Refuge; and PopUpArt Newbridge, which showcases the works of 20 Kildare-connected artists.