Five locations across four counties selected as sites for modular homes to house refugees

An example of modular Housing in Dublin. File photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Locations in west Dublin, Cork, Kildare and Cavan have been selected for the initial tranche of modular homes for housing refugees.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has briefed politicians representing the relevant constituencies in these counties on the plans to use modular housing units at the sites beginning later this year.

He was joined at the briefings by officials from his Department and the chief state architect from the Office of Public Works (OPW).

The OPW has been tasked with delivering at least 500 modular homes across 20 locations with the first due to be rolled out in November.

Work is still being carried out on finalising most of the sites.

However, locations in Dublin, Cork, Kildare and Cavan have been identified as initial sites and there is engagement with TDs and the relevant local authorities in those places.

The OPW has said it will shortly be engaging a contractor to deliver the programme of works necessary to ensure that the installation of modular units can start before the end of the year.

Under existing plans it is envisaged at up to 200 units will be delivered over November and December this year with 300 more by the end of February 2023.

Mr O’Gorman’s Department is leading efforts to find housing for the influx of people fleeing the war in Ukraine as well as an increase in people seeking asylum from other countries.

While many of the refugees are in emergency accommodation like hotels and student residences, the Government has been seeking longer-term housing solutions like modular homes.