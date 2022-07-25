Taoiseach among the many political figures to pay tribute to David Trimble

Then leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, David Trimble pictured in 2002 at a meeting of the Ulster Unionist Council in Belfast. Photograph: Paul Faith / PA

Tributes have poured in from both sides of the Border and abroad following the death of Northern Ireland’s former first minister and Nobel Prize winner David Trimble.

Mr Trimble, who was a native of Bangor in Co Down, was the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) from 1995 until 2005. The 77 year old started his career teaching law at Queen’s University in Belfast in the 1970s.

In a statement issued on Monday night on behalf of the Trimble family, a UUP spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Lord Trimble announce that he passed away peacefully earlier today following a short illness.”

Mr Trimble was awarded the Noble Peace Prize alongside the late former SDLP leader John Hume in 1998.

The prize was awarded jointly to Mr Hume and Mr Trimble “for their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland”.

President Michael D Higgins expressed his “deep sadness at hearing of the news” and “profound sympathy to Mrs. Daphne Trimble and to all of David’s family, friends and colleagues”.

“Lord David Trimble will be remembered for a life of public service, and of course for his most significant contribution to the work for peace on our island,” he said.

“David Trimble’s dedication and courage, often during the most challenging times, has earned him a distinguished and deserved place in our history books. His work leaves a true legacy on the necessity and value of peace on our shared island for future generations.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said that he was “deeply saddened” at the passing of Mr Trimble who he described as “someone who played a crucial and courageous role in bringing peace to Northern Ireland. My sympathies and condolences go to all of his family, friends and colleagues.”

Former taoiseach John Bruton described Mr Trimble as “one of the bravest and most straightforward people” he had ever met. Brandon Lewis, who resigned as Northern Ireland secretary earlier this month posted on Twitter that the death of Mr Trimble was “incredibly sad news.”

“A brilliant statesman and dedicated public servant, his legacy as an architect of the Good Friday Agreement will live on forever. The people of the UK owe him an immense debt of gratitude for all he achieved for our union.”

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described him as a political “giant” whose achievements would never be forgotten.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said that the death would cause “deep sadness” in Northern Ireland and further afield.

“David Trimble was a man of courage and vision. He chose to grasp the opportunity for peace when it presented itself and sought to end the decades of violence that blighted his beloved Northern Ireland.

“He will forever be associated with the leadership he demonstrated in the negotiations that led up to the 1998 Belfast Agreement.

“The bravery and courage he demonstrated whilst battling his recent illness was typical of the qualities he showed in his political career, at Stormont and at Westminster.”

Mr Beattie said that Mr Trimble will be remembered as a first minister, as a peer of the realm and as a Nobel Prize winner.

“He will also be remembered as a great unionist. On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, and with a very heavy heart, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his wife Lady Trimble and his children, Richard, Victoria, Sarah and Nicholas.”

Sinn Féin’s leader in the North, Michelle O’Neill, said that it was “with genuine regret that I have learned of the passing of former First Minister, David Trimble. I wish to offer my sincere condolences to his wife Daphne, their four children and wider family circle who will feel his loss deeply.

“David Trimble’s very significant contribution to the peace process and his courage in helping achieve the Good Friday Agreement leaves a legacy a quarter century on which he and his family can be rightly proud of.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Mr Trimble has left an “indelible mark on our shared island’s story”.

In a statement he said that “without David Trimble’s fortitude, there would simply have been no agreement”.

British Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Very sad news. David Trimble was a towering figure of Northern Ireland and British politics as one of the key authors of the Good Friday Agreement, the first First Minister and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. My thoughts are with Lady Trimble and their family.”

Speaking about his own career in a recent interview with Sky News, Mr Trimble said that the Belfast Agreement was his greatest achievement. “That was the first time we had an agreement within the political parties of Northern Ireland which was accepted by all of them. It gave a situation where we could proceed in a context where you could have disagreements.”

One of his last public appearances was in late June of this year when he attended the unveiling of a portrait of him by Northern Ireland artist Colin Davidson.

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern was in attendance at the unveiling at Queen’s University. He praised the “bravery” of Mr Trimble in signing up to the Belfast Agreement in the face of opposition from inside and outside his party.

“You were prepared to stand up. You were prepared to say, there’s a road we can go, continue with the old stuff or take a chance with new stuff. You did the right thing David and it took a tough man to do it,” he said.

Video tributes were also played on the day from former US president Bill Clinton, former British prime minister Tony Blair and senator George Mitchell who chaired the talks.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described the peer as a “committed and passionate advocate for the Union”, at a time when doing so posed a considerable threat to his safety.

Sir Jeffrey, who quit the UUP and defected to the DUP while Lord Trimble was leader, said: “Whilst our political paths parted within the Ulster Unionist Party, there can be no doubting his bravery and determination in leadership at that time. He was a committed and passionate unionist who always wanted the best for Northern Ireland.”

Alliance Leader Naomi Long said: “Lord Trimble’s greatest legacy to his political career is the Good Friday Agreement and the risks he took to both help achieve it, and ensuring the resulting Assembly remained during its unsteady early days. It was at times an unenviable role.

“His contribution to the peace process and the ending of violence in our society helped secure his place in history.” - Additional reporting: PA