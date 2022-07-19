High temperature warning in place for Leinster but rain and thunder expected on Tuesday

A boy and his dog keep cool in the sea at Malahide beach near Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A yellow temperature warning is in place for Leinster as temperatures are expected to reach 25 to 28 degrees on Tuesday.

However, it will be cooler in other parts with temperatures only reaching 16 to 22 degrees. It will be mostly dry in the morning with showers due on Tuesday afternoon as cloud builds from the west.

There is also the chance of isolated thunder in some parts with winds increasing from moderate to fresh northwesterly with the rain.

Showers will continue throughout night in the south and east of the country. A cooler night is also ahead with temperatures dropping around the country to 11 to 14 degrees in a light northwest breeze.

On Monday, Ireland recorded its highest ever temperature for July and the second highest on record as a heatwave continued to sweep Europe, causing wildfires and hundreds of deaths.

Met Éireann reported a provisional reading of 33 degrees at its Phoenix Park weather station in Dublin yesterday.

People sunbathing on Portmarnock beach in Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan

In the history of Irish meteorological data, that was surpassed only by a temperature just 0.3 degrees hotter, well more than a century ago in June 1887.

“That’s actually the highest July record ever,” Met Éireann meteorologist Liz Gavin said of Monday’s Phoenix Park data. “The temperature today is the highest on record for the 20th and 21st centuries but for the 19th century we still have that 33.3 for Kilkenny.”

At least eight weather stations recorded temperatures of 30 degrees or above yesterday, far above the normal July range of between 18 and 20 degrees.

Warm over the eastern half of the country today with highs of 22-28°C. Cooler elsewhere with highs of 16-22°C.



Largely dry to start with bright spells but turning cloudier this morning with showery rain spreading from the W through the day, possibly turning thundery at times🌦️⛈️ pic.twitter.com/Op8Z5dSPiy — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 19, 2022

“What we’re seeing here in Ireland is simply part of a larger picture of increasing extremes, of increasing temperatures and of course we know what’s driving that is climate change,” said Prof John Sweeney, a climatologist at Maynooth University.

With increasing anxiety around global warming and extreme weather events, the sweltering conditions continued to play out across the Continent.

Portugal, Spain and France have all battled wildfires. Wales recorded its hottest day on record yesterday, exceeding 35 degrees, while temperatures soared to more than 37 degrees in parts of southern England, and could reach 43 degrees today.

Temperatures will return closer to normal July levels for the remainder of the week.

Even with an anticipated cooling, Minister for Older People Mary Butler advised more vulnerable people, particularly those with health conditions, to be aware of heat stroke and exhaustion. “I urge older people, and anyone caring for someone, to take steps to stay cool and hydrated and monitor for signs of dehydration,” she said.