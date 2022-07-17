Motorcyclist (60s) dies following road crash in Co Louth

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Photograph: Alan Betson

A motorcyclist in his 60s has died following a road crash in Co Louth on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on the R173 between Carlingford and Omeath at 3.30pm.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Louth County Hospital, Dundalk, where a postmortem will take place at a later date.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. A technical examination of the scene will be conducted by garda forensic collision investigators.

Meanwhile, a teenage driver is in critical condition following a road traffic collision between a horse and a car on Saturday night on the M8 in Co Tipperary.

At approximately 11.55pm, gardaí were alerted to a serious road traffic collision at Cahir Abbey Upper, Cahir.

A loose horse went on to the motorway and went into the path of the oncoming car.

In a statement, gardaí said: “The male driver, late teens, sustained serious injuries and was removed to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

“The motorway is currently closed at this time on the M8 northbound between junctions 11 [Cahir South] and Junction 10 [Cahir North]. Diversions are in place.”

Forensic collision investigators are en route to conduct an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either of the incidents to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 938 8400, Cahir Garda station at 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.