Vandalism of Hill of Tara standing stone a ‘desecration’

The word 'fake' spray painted on to the Lia Fáil standing stone on the Hill of Tara.

Vandalism at the ancient Lia Fáil standing stone on the Hill of Tara in Co Meath is under investigation by gardaí.

The word “fake” was painted on to the 5,000-year-old granite stone, which is one of the main attractions at the former seat of the High Kings of Ireland.

A Garda spokesman confirmed they were investigating criminal damage to the monument, reported on Tuesday.

The spokesman said it was understood the stone was sprayed with graffiti sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Gardaí in Navan have opened an investigation and are appealing for information.

The Lia Fáil, or Stone of Destiny, has been damaged or vandalised on several occasions. It is located on the Inauguration mound on the Hill of Tara.

It served as the coronation stone for the High Kings and, according to legend, was said to have sung or cried out when touched by the foot of a legitimate Irish ruler.

Nick Killian, Independent councillor and Cathaoirleach of Meath County Council, said the “desecration of the sacred site” was unacceptable.

“It really annoys us as a county council and councillors when people go up there to the Hill of Tara spray painting,” he said.

The vandalism of the stone would have an impact on the site as a tourist attraction for the region, he said. “It’s a magical place ... Whoever did it, shame on them.”

In 2012 someone damaged the monument with a hammer or similar tool, chipping off parts in several places. The Department of Heritage said it would investigate ways to improve surveillance at national monuments but said they could not be policed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In another incident in 2014 paint was thrown over the historic stone.

According to Oxford Reference, an online resource of the Oxford University Press, Conn Cétchathach (of the Hundred Battles) was the first to sit on Lia Fáil where he could see the future, including how many of his descendants would occupy the kingship, and even the coming of St Patrick. It notes there is a debate over which stone is the true Lia Fáil.