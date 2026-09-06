Surgeon at centre of concerns about children’s spinal surgery resigns

Dr Connor Green, who was on extended leave since 2023, has now resigned from his position at Temple Street hospital. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A consultant paediatric surgeon at the centre of concerns arising from children’s spinal surgeries has resigned.

The departure of Dr Connor Green from Temple Street children’s hospital comes three years after worries were flagged about surgeries he conducted on children.

These included the use of unauthorised springs in children’s spines, a high number of post-surgery infections and repeated further surgeries among those he operated on.

A report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa), published last year, found non-medical grade springs were used on three children without adequate oversight by the hospital; children were “not protected” from the “risk” of harm due to governance weaknesses; Green had not obtained written permission for the use of the springs from his superiors; and had not obtained properly informed consent from parents.

In February the Health Service Executive announced a review of hundreds of Green’s spinal surgeries, commissioned in 2023, had been extended to look at his surgical work back to 2016.

A second phase of the external, independent review is examining the wider systems of governance and capacity in orthopaedic services at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI).

The first phase has been undertaken by retired orthopaedic consultant Prof Salvaduri Nayagam.

The full report is expected to be completed and published before the end of the year.

Green, who was on extended leave since 2023, has now resigned from his position at the hospital.

He was referred to the Medical Council three years ago and gave that body an undertaking not to practise medicine. The council’s investigation is ongoing with no findings yet made.

The Irish Times has approached Green for comment through his solicitors.

In a statement CHI confirmed “that Dr Connor Green is no longer an employee of Children’s Health Ireland”.

“In line with national policy, we do not comment on individual staff members or patients, and cannot provide any further comment on this matter.

“Our focus remains on providing timely access to safe, high-quality care and support to the children, young people and families in our care,” said the statement.

The organisation said it was “committed to supporting the patients and families affected by the issues identified previously in the treatment of orthopaedic patients at Temple Street”.

[ Spinal surgeries report: The story behind the springs used on childrenOpens in new window ]

“We continue to co-operate fully with the external HSE-commissioned reviews into these cases and will support the conclusion and publication of their findings,” the statement continued.

“CHI is committed to listening, learning and continuing to strengthen our processes and practices so that we can continually improve the care and experience we provide to children, young people and their families.”