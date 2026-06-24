Whistleblower says exposing Camhs scandal ‘destroyed’ her life, but she doesn’t regret it

Dr Maya Sharma: 'It destroyed me, and now I’m trying to snatch my life back.' Photograph: Órla Ryan

The whistleblower who raised concerns about the care given to young people attending mental health services in Co Kerry has said the repercussions “destroyed” her life, but she does not regret speaking out.

Dr Maya Sharma first raised concerns about prescribing practices in the Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) in 2020, later submitting a protected disclosure.

The consultant psychiatrist was vindicated when two Health Service Executive reports – the Maskey and Halpin reviews – concluded that hundreds of children were put at risk due to the treatment they received, including the prescribing of antipsychotic medication.

Despite the outcome of the reviews, Sharma has struggled to find work since 2023, claiming she was “unofficially blacklisted”. She moved to London and is currently living in temporary homeless accommodation, as was first reported by RTÉ in April.

Sharma told The Irish Times she recently re-registered with the Irish Medical Council and plans to move back to Killarney to set up a private practice.

“I haven’t had a job since November ’23,” she said.

Sharma took legal action against the HSE in 2023, claiming the organisation had breached its statutory duty and failed to provide a safe workplace.

The HSE filed a defence but settled the case before it went to trial and agreed to pay €75,000 in damages.

As she was unable to secure work in Ireland or the UK since then, Sharma ran out of savings and ended up homeless.

She knew there would be “some sort of destruction” to her life after becoming a whistleblower, but never expected to end up on the streets.

“It destroyed me, and now I’m trying to snatch my life back.”

Sharma said she is “still numb” from the experience but is “trying to move forward”.

Despite the repercussions, Sharma said she does not regret speaking out. She said parents of the children impacted by the Camhs situation in Kerry have provided “constant support”.

“I’m alive today because of them,” she added.

She said any parents who have concerns about their children’s healthcare should not “worry about being perceived as being difficult”. She encouraged them to “ask as many questions as you like, and be a nuisance”.

Sharma understands why people working in the health sector might be reluctant to become whistleblowers, but advised them to “do the right thing” if they are concerned about how patients are treated.

“Don’t be afraid. There will be risks that you will decide whether you want to take or not ... I would encourage you to just do the right thing and speak the truth.”

Sharma was in Dublin to attend an event in Leinster House marking International Whistleblower Day.

Several other whistleblowers were also present including Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe, banking whistleblower Lorraine Morris and Irish Prison Service whistleblower Noel McGree. The event was organised by Independent Ireland TD Ken O’Flynn.