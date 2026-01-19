Psychiatric nurse jailed for stabbing 18-year-old admits to professional misconduct

A psychiatric nurse who stabbed an 18-year-old in 2011 has been censured by a fitness-to-practice committee.

Brian Quinn was convicted in November 2013 at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court for intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to the teenager and for producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury. He served more than two years in prison.

The prosecution alleged the teenager, Lee Harte, and his cousin, Robert Ryan, were leaving a house beside Mr Quinn’s then residence, at Deerpark Avenue, Tallaght, at about 4am on October 9th, 2011, as they left the 18th birthday party of James Toner jnr.

According to Mr Harte, the nurse and his partner, Gabrielle Keegan, were standing outside their home at the adjoining wall with glasses in their hands when Ms Keegan started to verbally abuse the Toner family. A verbal altercation became physical, and the prosecution allege Mr Quinn pulled or dragged Mr Harte into his home and stabbed him there causing him serious injury.

In the course of a further physical altercation, the prosecution claimed, Mr Quinn stabbed four other people who went to Mr Harte’s assistance.

The defence case was that Ms Keegan was outside her home on her own having a cigarette and drinking a glass of water when a group of people started to verbally abuse her.

Ms Keegan said this abuse was quickly followed by a physical attack on her by Mr Ryan as he pushed her towards her home. She alleged he exposed himself to her in a demeaning and provocative manner.

Ms Keegan said Mr Quinn, in trying to pull her into his home, was set upon by the complainants who had illegally entered.

While Mr Quinn could not remember what occurred after this, he maintained that any force used by him was to repel the invasion of his home and the attack on him and his wife. He claimed whatever defence he used was lawful in the circumstances as he perceived them.

It was part of the defence case that before any stabbing, Mr Quinn had been hit over the head with a baseball bat.

Mr Quinn and Ms Keegan had previously complained about late night noise from the Toner home but had been informed that a party was to take place on this particular night.

Mr Quinn’s conduct on October 9th, 2011, became the subject of three trials and two appeals between 2012 and 2018, with the nurse ultimately serving two years and three months in jail.

Mr Quinn’s conviction in November 2018 represented the factual allegations against him in a fitness-to-practice inquiry held on Monday. The chief executive of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) alleged the offences amounted to professional misconduct.

Mr Quinn admitted to the factual allegations and that they amounted to professional misconduct.

Mr Quinn consented to an undertaking that included not repeating the conduct of that night and that he would notify the NMBI 12 weeks before returning to active nursing. He also agreed to complete a return to nursing practice course and an anger management course. He undertook to notify any prospective employer of these conditions in the next five years.

Chair Ann Marie Duffy, in delivering the judgment of the committee, noted Mr Quinn’s admissions and the board’s decision not to cancel his registration.

The committee noted the offences occurred more than 14 years ago and that Mr Quinn was suspended from his previous employment with the HSE from March 12th, 2012, and then his employment was terminated.

Ms Duffy said Mr Quinn has since August 2016 been working as a support services manager in a large care facility. She noted he is highly regarded by his employer, other staff and the residents.

The committee believed Mr Quinn’s conduct was “a once-off event that was out of character” and that he was genuinely remorseful.

Ms Duffy added that the committee’s decision was a recognition that members of the profession are human and can make mistakes, even extremely serious ones.

The committee felt consent to undertakings was an appropriate and proportionate sanction.

The inquiry adjourned on Monday pending board approval of the undertakings.