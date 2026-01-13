Two-thirds of healthcare workers ‘actively’ considering leaving role, study finds

Almost half of survey respondents reported feeling 'often' or 'always' burnt out. Photograph: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

Three-quarters of healthcare workers regularly consider leaving their role, and 67 per cent are “actively” considering leaving, new research has found.

On Tuesday, Fórsa published a study conducted by think tank Tasc, which highlights what it describes as a “growing retention crisis” in the healthcare sector.

The research surveyed 3,775 Fórsa members across the HSE, Tusla, and voluntary organisations, in addition to nationwide focus groups.

Almost half of respondents reported feeling “often” or “always” burnt out, while 68 per cent said they experienced illness due to work-related stress. Focus groups attributed these feelings to staffing levels, which they described as inadequate.

Some participants in the study said they felt like they were “shouting into a void” and were not heard.

The research found workers felt undervalued, with 54 per cent saying they were dissatisfied with the recognition they received for work.

Most workers (78 per cent) strongly believe staffing levels are far below what is required to deliver the promised shift to universal, community-based care. More than half say they do not feel supported or confident in delivering the changes demanded.

The report suggests retention issues in the sector are “negatively affecting service provision”, with participants reporting that newly established local network areas already beginning to cut services in some areas due to insufficient staff cover.

“In areas where the service has been preserved, workers reported having to cover a larger caseload across a wider geographical area, leaving them feeling even more overstretched,” the report said.

Ashley Connolly, head of Fórsa’s health and welfare division, said low morale was eroding teamwork, retention and patient care.

“The lived reality for our health and welfare members is long waiting lists, reduced access to community services, and local networks closing or shrinking,” she said.

“Sláintecare was intended to deliver universal, community-based care, but staff do not believe the system is staffed or supported to achieve that. Their experience must be taken seriously by the Government and the Department of Health.”

The union’s national secretary, Linda Kelly, said morale was “central” to delivering healthcare reform.

“If workers don’t have the resources or support to maintain services, any efforts at reform are undermined,” Ms Kelly said.

The study will be presented to members of the Oireachtas on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the HSE said more than 25,000 staff members took part in the HSE staff survey, which found “overall job satisfaction, enthusiasm for work and a feeling of being trusted to do the job all remain high since the last survey in 2023″.

“Satisfaction with the quality of care or service given to patients/service users/colleagues and having clear goals and objectives have increased since 2023,” the spokesman said.

“As the largest public sector employer in [the] State, the HSE is committed to staff career progression opportunities, staff training, development and supports. The organisation will continue to invest in the workforce by supporting recruitment and retention, while acknowledging the dedication and important work of all staff across the health service.”