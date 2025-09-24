Children’s Health Ireland to be folded into Health Service Executive

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill announced on Wednesday that Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) would be subsumed into the Health Service Executive (HSE). Photograph: Collins

Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) is to be subsumed into the Health Service Executive (HSE) following months of controversy at the healthcare group.

The operator of paediatric healthcare has faced significant issues in recent months, particularly in relation to the operation of its orthopaedic services.

CHI is currently an independent entity to the HSE that operates the three children’s hospitals at Tallaght, Crumlin and Temple Street.

It will also be responsible for operating the new national children’s hospital, which is due to open next year and will incorporate the three existing hospitals.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said she had decided to integrate CHI into the HSE after reflecting on Government structures “for some months”.

“The National Children’s Hospital Ireland will be the central hub in the network of paediatric care with links to regional paediatric units, operated overwhelmingly by the HSE. Accordingly, I have decided to integrate CHI into the HSE structure,” Ms Carroll MacNeill has said.

“The background of CHI was the integration of three very different paediatric hospitals with a view to moving to a single dedicated specialist paediatric hospital. We are very close to that hospital being delivered and operational and it is therefore time to further integrate paediatric care formally into the HSE.”

Ms Carroll MacNeill said it will transition “both operationally and legislatively” in 2027.

“What I want to ensure is the quality and continuity of care provided to our children and the opening of what will be a transformative children’s hospital,” she said.

“For our wonderful staff in CHI, who are working so hard every day to provide excellent care to our children, I want to say to you that we enormously value you and your contribution to paediatric care. We are working to support you in your work and towards the new National Children’s Hospital Ireland.”

The Minister also announced that Dr Yvonne Traynor, an existing CHI board member, has been appointed as chairperson of the CHI board, replacing Dr Jim Browne who stepped down earlier this year.

Former chief executive of Barnardos Fergus Finlay and Suzanne Garvey, director of nursing and director of clinical hospital operations at the Beacon Hospital, have joined the board, she added.