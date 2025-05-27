Four Children’s Health Ireland board members resign, following months of controversy

A total of four board members of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) have resigned over the past week, after months of controversy at the operator of paediatric healthcare in the State.

CHI was established in 2019 to govern and operate paediatric services in Ireland, and currently operates Temple Street, Crumlin and Tallaght hospitals. It will also operate the new National Children’s Hospital upon completion.

However, there have been a number of controversies in the hospital, including the implantation of unapproved springs into children with scoliosis; the threshold for hip surgeries; and surgical outcomes for children in the orthopaedic service.

On Tuesday, Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said three members of the board resigned from their posts that morning.

They are Dr Gavin Lavery, Brigid McManus and Catherine Guy. A fourth member of the board resigned last week - Mary Cryan.

“These would be individuals who have worked on the board, worked in volunteer capacity on the board since 2018 and who have provided a very strong service,” she said.

Ms Cryan is a former HR director with the Brown Thomas Group, and former employer member of the Labour Court.

Dr Lavery is a former ICU physician, president of the intensive care society of Ireland and clinical director of HSC Safety Forum (NI).

Ms Guy is currently chief executive of NiftiBusiness and a former managing partner of ByrneWallace Law Firm in Dublin, while Ms McManus is a former secretary-general at the Department of Education and Skills.

When questioned if she had asked the people in question to step down, the Minister told RTÉ’s News at One that as information became apparent and in particular after the report last week and over the weekend, she had “made it clear that I have strong questions about the governance of CHI and its direction towards the future”.

“This is something that I’ve referenced a number of times in the Dáil and I’ve said that very clearly we need to have a functional governance structure to enable us to get to the opening of the children’s hospital and to deal with the very many issues in children’s health.“

“I have a different relationship with the CHI board in statute than any other minister really has with most other boards. It is an unusual structure and I don’t have the authority to ask people to step down in the way that you normally might expect.

“I do recognise that there have been resignations this morning and I want to thank those people for the service that they have given to the public because we recognise that these are voluntary positions. And we’re asking people to step out of their other lives to perform a public service in this measure.“

Their resignations come following the resignation of the board’s chairman Jim Browne last month after a report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) found the implantation of springs into three children with scoliosis was “wrong” and the systems in CHI meant “children were not protected from the risk of harm”.