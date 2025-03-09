Scabies outbreaks rise by 96% in Ireland

Classic scabies generally presents with severe itching that may be associated with a rash. Photograph: iStock

There has been a “significant” increase in scabies outbreaks in Ireland in recent years, with the number almost doubling last year compared with 2023, according to the infectious diseases watchdog.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) published a research bulletin on the contagious skin infestation, which is transmitted through person-to-person skin contact.

Individual cases of the disease, which is caused by tiny mites, are not reported to the HPSC, with only outbreaks requiring notification to the body.

In 2024 there were 51 scabies outbreaks notified in Ireland, representing a 96 per cent increase from 2023, the body said.

This follows a continuous increasing trend in outbreak notifications in recent years, with 26 reported in 2023 compared with nine in 2022 and four in 2021.

Scabies outbreaks were notified each month in 2024, with the highest numbers reported in May (nine) and October (eight). Before 2021 there were, on average, four scabies outbreaks notified each year.

Last year, the highest number of scabies outbreaks were in nursing homes (23), accounting for 45 per cent of all outbreaks notified, with a total of 185 people become ill, and the numbers affected in individual outbreaks ranging from two to 18.

This compares with a total of 10 nursing home outbreaks in 2023 and four in 2022.

Scabies outbreaks were also notified in private households/extended families (nine), residential institutions (seven), hospitals (two) and community hospital or long-stay units (one).

Of the seven outbreaks reported in residential institutions last year, two occurred in centres for disabilities, two in centres for older people, one in a centre for refugees/direct provision centre, one in a homeless facility and one in another residential institution location.

Nine outbreaks were notified in other settings, which included schools, childcare facilities and other healthcare services.

Classic scabies generally presents with severe itching that may be associated with a rash, particularly affecting areas such as between the fingers, wrists, armpits and the genital region.

The researchers state the rising incidence across Europe is “likely multi-factorial”.

“Possible factors include travel and migration of people from areas of high incidence, people living in close quarters, eg residential care facilities and overcrowded congregate settings, in addition to delayed diagnosis and treatment,” the insight bulletin said.

“A notable increased incidence observed in adolescents and young adults in a number of countries may be explained by the increased social connectivity generally seen in this age cohort, with infection potentially being acquired via sexual transmission, along with possible reduced compliance with treatment recommendations.”

The HPSC said that in response to the increased outbreak notifications in 2023, an ad hoc expert advisory group was established to agree consensus on the management and control of scabies outbreaks.