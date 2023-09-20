Nursing home registration cancelled with immediate effect due to ‘serious concerns’

The registration was cancelled with immediate effect on Monday because of 'serious concerns about the care and welfare of residents', according to a Hiqa statement. Photograph: Jelena Stanojkovic

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has cancelled the registration of a nursing home in Co Waterford that repeatedly breached guidelines.

The HSE has taken charge of Aperee Living in Ballygunner, formerly Havenwood Retirement Home, a nursing home owned and operated by Aperee Living which also has homes in Cork, Galway, Kerry and Kilkenny.

The registration was cancelled with immediate effect on Monday because of “serious concerns about the care and welfare of residents”, according to a Hiqa statement.

Aperee Living did not appeal the notice of cancellation. The home was built in 2006 and provides palliative, dementia and respite care for residents over the age of 65. It also caters for two younger people over the age of 18.

Inspectors visited the home in March of this year and found deficiencies in the management of the centre in the areas of healthcare, residents’ finances and noncompliance with fire safety concerns.

The latest inspection found seven aspects of noncompliance including record keeping, governance, management, infection control and residents’ rights.

The HSE said it is “on site at the nursing home taking charge with immediate effect”.

“The HSE/SECH (South East Community Healthcare) wish to assure everyone that its focus at this time is ensuring the welfare of the 44 nursing home residents and acknowledges it is a difficult time for them and their families,” it said.

The Minister for Older People and Mental Health, Mary Butler, who is also a Waterford TD, told WLFM on Tuesday that the decision was taken with great regret.

She said Hiqa very rarely intervened to cancel the registrations of nursing homes because of the disruption caused to residents.

However, Hiqa felt it had no choice because the “management systems weren’t sufficiently robust to ensure a safe, consistently monitored service”.

She moved to reassure the residents and families that the HSE will look after those affected.

She added that there will soon be extra nursing home capacity within the county if residents have to be moved to the new Mowlam facility in Kilbarry, Co Waterford.

However, it would have to be the “will and preference” of the elderly people if they wanted to move.

Mowlam Healthcare chief executive Michele McCormack said its new home in Kilbarry will be opening in the coming days.

She said: “Mowlam Healthcare, on request, has advised the HSE of our bed availability in the Waterford region.

“Mowlam Healthcare will provide these families and residents with advice, support and nursing home care if required.

“Mowlam is gratified that its high standard of excellence in care for the elderly has been recognised by the HSE.”