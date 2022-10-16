Masks should be worn on public transport this winter but will not be made mandatory, says Donnelly

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly pictured at a Department of Health Budget briefing in September. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times.

Everyone should be wearing masks on buses, trains, and trams, ahead of an expected surge in Covid-19 cases this winter, but they will not be mandatory, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said.

A new public information campaign urging people to wear masks on public transport is expected soon.

It comes at a time when there has been a significant increase in hospital admissions of those diagnosed with Covid.

Last week, a Department of Health report said legislation was being prepared for the potential reintroduction of some Covid-19 public health measures “in certain circumstances” as a precaution.

READ MORE

Ten European countries have issued recent recommendations on the use of face coverings. A number require them to be used in transport and other key settings, while some countries are allowing mandates to expire.

However, Mr Donnelly told the Sunday Independent there were no plans to make mask wearing mandatory by law this winter.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week programme, HSE chief clinical officer Colm Henry said he was “strongly advising people” to wear masks on public transport.

Mask-wearing “may well become obligatory, depending on the patterns” of the virus, Dr Henry said.

However, Mr Donnelly said there was “no expectation” of new restrictions being introduced. He also said there were no plans to give a second Covid-19 vaccine booster to the under-50s.

According to a Department of Health report last week, the reintroduction of mask mandates and other compulsory measures would require a “point-in-time assessment of a constellation of indicators” to determine “the most proportionate and least restrictive course of action”.

Projections in the HSE’s winter plan published last week make clear the scale of the problem expected over the coming months with public health officials warning that the pandemic is not over and that up to 17,000 patients could be hospitalised with Covid-19 and 4,350 with flu.

As of Sunday morning, there were 446 confirmed cases in hospital, 50 new cases confirmed, and 15 cases confirmed in ICU.

The positive rate for Covid-19 tests was 14.6 per cent over the past seven days, out of some 16,000 tests completed.