Covid burden on hospitals increased ‘considerably’ in recent weeks, Holohan says

The burden of Covid-19 on acute hospitals has increased “considerably” over recent weeks, reducing capacity to help patients with other ailments or requiring emergency treatment, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has been warned.

In his final update on the pandemic before he left the role on Friday, then chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan told Mr Donnelly the acute hospital system “remains under considerable pressure”.

The number of Covid patients in hospitals was 167 on May 28th, rising to 812 inpatients with the virus on July 1st, when the update to the Minister was written. Since then, that figure has risen further to 903 as of 8am on Thursday morning.

“If the recent rising trend in hospitalised cases continues, we are likely to see increased pressure on the hospital system over the coming weeks. This will further reduce hospital capacity to admit patients for scheduled and unscheduled care,” Dr Holohan said.

Just over half of those were hospitalised for treatment of Covid-19 disease (52 per cent), with the remainder categorised as asymptomatic infectious cases, the letter added.

However, around three-quarters of hospital admissions are now individuals aged 65 or older.

The total number of confirmed cases in critical care has slightly increased, the update said.

The average number of Covid-19 ICU admissions has also increased in recent days, but the number of ICU Covid-19 cases requiring mechanical ventilation has been broadly stable.

While Covid-related mortality has remained “relatively stable”, there has been “a recent increase in the number of notified outbreaks in some vulnerable settings which continues to be monitored”. Dr Holohan also noted that there can be a lag in the reporting of deaths.

There were 37 deaths associated with virus in the week up to July 6th, according to the most recent figures from the Department of Health.

Between June 19th and June 25th, there were 96 outbreaks of the virus notified to public health officials.

Of those, 23 of the outbreaks were in nursing homes while six were in community hospital or long-stay units, with the number of cases per outbreak ranging from two to 20.

Dr Holohan said that in summary, a number of epidemiological indicators have deteriorated in recent weeks.

“The numbers of detected and reported infections and hospitalised cases have continued to increase, while the numbers of Covid-19 cases in ICU have increased slightly,” the update said.

“The number of Covid-19 cases in receipt of advanced respiratory support in hospital settings outside of ICU remains broadly stable. The increasing prevalence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-lineages in Ireland is likely contributing significantly to the current epidemiological profile.”

Despite the deteriorating epidemiological conditions, Dr Holohan said “there is no indication for any change in the current public health advice”.

“Current hospitalisation data indicates that an increasing proportion of cases hospitalised for Covid-19 are aged 65 years and older. The uptake of second booster vaccine in this population is sub-optimal currently and it is strongly recommended that individuals in this age group avail of this dose if they have not yet done so,” he said.

Meanwhile, Paul Moynagh, professor of immunology, said planning must commence for additional waves of the virus in the winter.

Prof Moynagh said that the virus was here to stay, saying it was now an “additional” virus “we have to deal with”.

There was one advantage to the current wave, he told Newstalk Breakfast, in that it would provide immunity for some time.

He said that in the meantime, ventilation, air filtration and testing continued to play a role. High efficiency masks did offer protection, but even when masks were mandatory last December during the Omicron wave, people had contracted the virus, he said.

In time, the situation could arise where all that would be required would be for people to remain at home if they had symptoms, he said.