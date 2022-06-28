Highest number of patients on hospital trolleys in June since records began

More than 600 people were without a bed in Irish hospitals Tuesday morning, the highest number on record for a day in June, according to new figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation (INMO).

The organisation described the situation as a “disaster waiting to happen” due to rising incidence of Covid-19 in the State and summer typically being a quieter period in terms of demand on the health service.

A total of 608 patients were waiting on trolleys on Tuesday. University Hospital Kerry had the highest number of patients on trolleys on Tuesday with 98, followed by Cork University Hospital which had 78 patients waiting for a bed.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, INMO general secretary, said the figure is the highest daily number for June since records began in 2006.

“The fact that there are 608 patients without a bed in Irish hospitals at the end of June is a warning that unless the HSE and Department of Health tackle this issue head on now we are in for a very bleak autumn and winter in our hospitals,” she said.

“Every passing day that we allow trolley numbers to continue to rise in summer is an acceptance that chronic overcrowding, sicker patients and burned out nurses and other healthcare workers are going to be the key features of our health service this winter.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said emergency departments (ED) are “pressure cookers at the moment”.

“The fact that Covid cases have increased by over 333 per cent in hospitals in the space of three weeks coupled with long wait times to be admitted is a disaster waiting to happen,” she added.

“It is not normal that for the fourth time this year we are seeing trolley numbers go over 6oo.”

The INMO called on the HSE to take action to tackle the crisis, such as cancelling non-urgent elective care and reintroducing Covid testing for patients presenting to EDs.

Separately, the Irish Association of Emergency Medicine (IAEM) has described overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) as “unsafe, both for patients and staff alike”, but said it was a situation replicated around the country.

The association was commenting following a recent report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa), which said UHL’s “grossly overcrowded” emergency department was placing people at risk of harm, jeopardising the quality and safety of care, and compromising the dignity, privacy and confidentiality of patients.

The IAEM said having a prolonged wait for hospital admission and attending a crowded ED are predictors of increased mortality for patients.

“The number of presentations to Ireland’s EDs is increasing at an alarming rate since the temporary drop during the early stages of the first Covid wave. EDs across the country are now seeing daily attendances that were unimaginable even 10 years ago,” the association said.

“The percentage of patients attending EDs who ultimately require hospital admission has not risen in step with the increase in attendances. This reflects our lived experience that patients are attending EDs because of difficulty accessing other services. Staff in EDs are therefore working ever harder to address deficiencies elsewhere in the healthcare system which is not their role.”