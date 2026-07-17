Ten Irish seaside towns with great restaurants to choose from

Where better to be on a lazy sunny day than by the coast, lathered in sun cream and sticky with sand, your appetite growing as you breathe in the fresh sea air?

Experience tells us that not all seaside towns are created equal however, especially when it comes to the food on offer.

If it takes more than a soggy bag of cheapo chips and a sloppy 99 to top off your seaside experience, here is a select list of towns across Ireland that will meet your needs.

Almost all feature in our list of 100 great restaurants, cafes and places to eat around Ireland for summer 2026, carefully put together by our restaurant critic, Corinna Hardgrave, and food experts, Joanne Cronin and Ali Dunworth.

Ballycastle, Co Antrim

Ciara and Dara Ohartghaile of Ursa Minor Bakehouse & Café in Ballycastle, Co Antrim.

The Antrim coast is stunning at all times of year but it comes into its own in summer. Fuel a day on Ballycastle Beach or a boat trip to Rathlin Island with some fine baked goods from Ursa Minor, perhaps punctuated by a cone from Mauds Ice Cream, then finish up with dinner and a view (and maybe even a stay) in The Salthouse. For a more informal setting, try O’Connor’s for pub grub or Morton’s on the pier for the very best of fish and chips.

Dingle, Co Kerry

Langoustines at Solas Tapas in Dingle, Co Kerry. Photograph: Instagram

Down at the other end of the country, a day in and out of the water at Inch, Ventry or Maherabeg will work up an appetite for the excellent seafood at “sleekly simple” 505, where Damien Ring shows local produce at its best. Alternatively, try Solas Tapas, where the plátaí beaga here elegantly celebrate the land and sea that surround them – Dingle lobster ravioli and Dingle Goat’s Cheese Baked Alaska might feature.

Tramore, Co Waterford

Tramore beach in the sun. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

There’ll be no shortage of whipped ice cream temptation here but if you want to elevate your food experience, our experts recommend The Pier, a restaurant unsurprisingly located on the actual pier. Expect smoked mackerel pate with classic ravigote sauce in this place self-described as “an eclectic mix of retro and old worlds”. You could also try Beach House, with its lunch menu of pared-back seafood, most of which is caught locally. A good spot for fish and chips.

Bundoran, Co Donegal

Stoked Bundoran, with a view of Donegal Bay.

Not traditionally known as a gourmet seaside location, this veteran of the summer market and long-standing surfer paradise has upped its game this year with the arrival of Stoked in its West End. There’s eating and drinking in the vast Donegal Bay views alone, but the menu will bring you around the world with tacos, tostadas and small plates such as Korean cauliflower and burrata. Work up your appetite with a stroll on the Green Hill.

Kinsale, Co Cork

Kinsale in Co Cork. Photograph: iStock

There’s no novelty in Kinsale’s foodie mecca status, which has justifiably applied for decades. Out of many options, our experts recommend Saint Francis Provisions, which we reviewed earlier this year and described as offering “truly delicious food and wine in a room built for chat”. And if that isn’t enough to tempt you, note that Michelin has recognised the service ethos of owner, Barbara Nealon. Also in this very blessed town, you’ll find The Black Pig and its super wine list and Michelin-starred Bastion. Incidentally, Michelin also namechecked Kinsale in a guide to seaside dining earlier this month, along with Greystones, Co Wicklow, where inspectors liked Caladh and Chakra by Jaipur.

Dungarvan, Co Waterford

Máire and Paul Flynn of The Tannery restaurant in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Working your leg muscles with a bike ride on the Waterford Greenway will allow you to justify a few extra calories in this very charming coastal town. The Tannery, a 30-year restaurant success story, is closing its doors here at the end of this year, so you still have time to catch Paul Flynn’s cooking in its natural setting. If you fancy something more casual, do it properly with Eunice Power’s AndChips, an upmarket takeaway by the harbour. You can even get a glass of wine to go.

Baltimore, Co Cork

Michelin-starred Ahmet Dede in Baltimore, Co Cork. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Back in Cork, it’s impossible to look past Baltimore, in large part because of the efforts of Michelin-starred chef, Ahmet Dede. After a morning on the water, where you might even spot a whale, you could drop into his reasonably priced Baba’de (read our review here) for Turkish-style street food in its very best form. Or if you’re more organised, you might get a spot in two-star Dede, where it all began. Round off the evening with a pint in the sun at Bushe’s Bar.

Coleraine, Co Derry

On the terrace at Bar Bann in Coleraine, Co Derry

Take in the freshest of sea air with a stroll along the promenade at nearby Portstewart, perhaps taking in a seafood lunch at the gorgeously laid-back Harry’s Shack on the strand. Later on, repair to Bar Bann in Coleraine (not strictly a seaside spot, admittedly), the still new oyster and wine bar run by the people behind fine-dining restaurant, Lir. On sunny days, the terrace will feel like heaven as you sip on your cocktail and contemplate how you’d like your oyster to be presented.

Howth, Co Dublin

Walking the pier in Howth, Co Dublin. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Hop on the Dart to escape the summer city dust and soon you’ll be communing with the very friendly seals around the buzzing harbour. If you’re feeling energetic, take the two-hour Cliff Path Loop or a short boat ride to Ireland’s Eye; if not, relax with coffee and a view at Il Panorama. There’s no shortage of food options at all price points here: think everything from takeaway fish and chips in Beshoffs to the freshest oysters in King Sitric, where you can also stay. Mamó is a great spot for outdoor dining on these summer days, with the menu running from roast queen scallops to Higgins cotes de boeuf.

Lahinch, Co Clare

Vaughan's on the Prom, Lahinch. Photograph: Corinna Hardgrave

If sea views are your thing, you’ll struggle to find better than the vista from Vaughan’s on the Prom in Lahinch, where our experts say the fire-driven lunch menu is particularly good value. You might want to take in a round at the golf course beforehand, or perhaps a simple stroll on the beach. Also worth consideration is the Burren Way Walk, which could bring you fairly easily to Liscannor and the joys of Dolly’s cafe and the fabulous seafood of Vaughan’s Anchor Inn.