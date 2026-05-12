Michelin-starred Restaurant Chestnut in Ballydehob to close in the autumn

Rob Krawczyk and Elaine Fleming of Restaurant Chestnut in west Cork are shutting its doors at the end of October.

The restaurant in Ballydehob was awarded a Michelin star a year after opening in 2018 and has retained it since.

“Bringing Chestnut to life, in this space in Ballydehob, receiving a Michelin star and then retaining it for eight years has meant the world to us, said Krawczyk, who grew up in nearby Schull.

He said the couple has no plans to move elsewhere.

“We won’t be going anywhere.We love west Cork and we love what we do. We’re just going to be doing it differently after this season,” he added. “Our story is rooted here in west Cork, and it’s the place where our next chapter will begin.”

[ Chef Adam Nevin to leave Michelin-starred Morrison Room at Carton HouseOpens in new window ]

Krawczyk said he and Fleming would “be revealing our plans for what comes next in due course”.

Rob Krawczyk in Restaurant Chestnut, Ballydehob

Restaurant Chestnut offers three dining options – a casual prix fixe dinner menu comprised of two courses for €55 per person, a €125 tasting menu and a short four-course tasting menu priced at €78 per person.

In a list of Ireland’s restaurants worth a journey, Irish Times food critic Corinna Hardgrave last year described Krawczyk as “one of the country’s top chefs”.