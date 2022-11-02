Frugal Feasts: Clodagh McKenna’s linguine puttanesca

I love that an Italian named this dish after a, how do I put this so that I don’t offend anyone, lady of the night? You get the idea. The pasta is hot and fiery, and so addictive, I guess that’s how it got the name.

If you aren’t a fan of anchovies, I get it, neither am I, but I so I love them in this sauce as they melt into the tomatoes and leave a delicious salty flavour. It does make a difference if you can get good quality anchovies in olive oil. But if you’re not convinced then just add an extra tablespoon of capers.

This dish has all the ticks – crowd pleaser, tastes so good, easy to make and very inexpensive to shop for.

It is perfect on its own but I do love having buttery garlic flatbread and a peppery salad of rocket with it. Light the fire, pour a glass of red wine and winter is looking pretty good.

