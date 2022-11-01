Frugal Feasts: Caz Mooney’s slow-cooker beef and bacon stew

As the weather changes, and the evenings become cooler, we look to warm and comforting dishes to feed our family. With food and energy costs rising, I feel that my family is not the only one now turning to more cost and energy-efficient dinners.

This delicious beef-and-bacon stew is a firm family favourite in my house. The ingredients cost €7.35, which works out at €1.47 per portion for five generous portions. I love that you can throw all the ingredients into a slow cooker and it will be done that evening, or use a pressure cooker and cook it in 25 minutes for a last-minute melt-in-the-mouth stew.

By using a slow cooker or a pressure cooker rather than your oven you will also be greatly reducing the energy cost of making this warming stew.

This recipe is also a great way of using up vegetables from the bottom of your fridge and of making the most of seasonal specials on vegetables. If you are really tight on time, skip sealing the meat: it will alter the taste, but it’s absolutely understandable on days you’re rushing out the door.

If you don’t have a slow cooker you can cook this dish in the oven or on the hob. It will take an hour in an ovenproof dish in the oven at 180 degrees, or two hours at a low simmer on the hob.

Recipe: Caz Mooney’s slow-cooker beef and bacon stew

Caz Mooney shares personal-finance tips, money-saving hacks and recipes on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube