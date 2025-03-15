New Zealand's high UV light allows grapes to ripen at lower temperatures, thereby retaining acidity, while the constant wind keeps temperatures down

We have an ongoing love affair with Marlborough sauvignon in this country. Those lifted aromas, bright fresh fruit and zingy lime acidity are a winning combination that draws us back time after time. It has been 50 years since the first grapevines were planted in Marlborough, and the region has expanded hugely in that period. So what is it that makes this wine so special?

As every visitor is warned, New Zealand has high levels of ultraviolet radiation from the sun that requires the application of sun block on a regular basis. This UV light allows grapes to ripen at lower temperatures, thereby retaining acidity, while the constant wind (“our secret weapon”, one winemaker told me) keeps temperatures down. In addition, the cool night-time temperatures and warm days allow the grapes to ripen slowly and evenly. Marlborough, named “Kei puta te Wairau” or “the place with the hole in the cloud” by the Māori has even less cloud cover and more sunshine than other parts of the country.

However, similar conditions can also be found in other parts of New Zealand and with other grape varieties too. Waipara and Nelson, both a short drive from Marlborough, produce some great white wines, including sauvignon. But New Zealand grows a range of other white grapes (as well as some reds) including Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot Gris and even Albariño. All of these share the same lively acidity and succulent ripe fruit that make them a great food-friendly alternative to sauvignon blanc. One of each grape variety is featured below.

Deluxe Pinot Gris 2022, Gisborne, New Zealand

13%, €9.79

Lightly honeyed with succulent textured nectarines, orchard fruits and vibrant acidity. This would go nicely with Asian prawn dishes.

From Lidl

Lawson’s Dry Hills Riesling 2019, Marlborough, New Zealand

11.5%, €23

Enticing aromas, with crisp red and green apple fruits, lively citrus acidity, a honeyed touch and a lip-smacking dry finish. This would be great with most seafood, creamy cheeses and summery salads.

From wineonline.ie; 64wine, Glasthule and Mount Merrion

Albariño 2023, Forrest Estate, Marlborough

12.5%, €23

Zesty, snappy green apple and peach with mandarin peel. This would make a very stylish aperitif or a great partner for shellfish.

From JNWine.com; Blackrock Cellars; Swans on the Green, Naas; The Old Barracks, Birdhill; K Cellars, Magherafelt, Co Derry; The Vintage Wine Merchant, Antrim

Tiritiri Chardonnay 2019 Neudorf, Nelson

13.5%, €29

A delightful refreshing chardonnay with smooth peach fruits with subtle toasted nuts and a crisp dry finish. Try it with baked salmon or creamy chicken dishes.

From JNwine.com; The Wicklow Wine Co