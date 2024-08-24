John Wilson: Time for a last blast of the summer wine

Two reds and two whites, all 12.5 per cent or less

I am sure you don’t want to hear it, but the end of summer is in sight. Before we start searching for school uniforms and packing away the barbecue for another year, time for one last blast of summer. Today four lighter wines, two red and two white, all 12.5 per cent or less, and perfect for warm weather dining, indoors or out.

Luis Seabra produces some of the finest, precise, complex wines in Portugal. Both red and white wines are well worth seeking out. His premium wines (€35-€45) are available from independents. The wine below is made from the local rabigato grape.

Grillo is one of the most widely planted white grapes in Sicily. Originally used as the base for the fortified wine Marsala, it can produce very attractive table wines if yields are kept down. The organic wine below definitely falls into that category.

Marzemino is almost exclusively grown in Italy. Grown in cooler climates the wines are usually light and fresh with sour cherry and damson fruits, and sometimes a herbal touch. The Tai Rosso below is made from Grenache, but it is a world away from those produced in the south of France or Spain.

READ MORE

If you are looking for a final touch of summer glamour, the latest limited edition of Minuty M Rosé Cuvée (€24, independents), with a bottle designed by Henriette Arcelin, is the perfect seasonal wine.

M&S Found Marzemino 2023, IGT Veneto

12%, €11

Light, tangy and fresh, with mouthwatering morello cherries. Try it with cold meats, mushrooms or lighter pasta dishes.

From Marks & Spencer.

Vitese Grillo 2023, Sicilia DOC Colomba Bianca Organic

12.5%, €15-€17

Fresh and vibrant with crisp concentrated juicy green fruits. This offers great value for money. Enjoy as an aperitif or with summer salads.

From Pinto Wines, D9; Green Man Wines, D6W; Lilith, D7; Cass & Co., Dungarvan

Giannitessari Tai Rosso Colli Berici 2022, Italy

12.5%, €20

Delightful fragrant, elegant wine with bright perky red summer fruits and a nicely rounded finish.

From Whelehan’s, Loughlinstown

.

Luis Seabra Xisto Ilimitado Branco

12.5%, €24.50

Bright and fresh with subtle depth and a lip-smacking saline dry finish. Delicious. Try it with roast chicken, prawns or grilled sole.

From Green Man Wines, D6; Baggot Street Wines; Blackrock Cellar; Lilith, D7; 64 Wine, Glasthule; Mitchell & Son, Sandycove; Pinto Wines D9; Clontarf Wines; Redmond’s, D6.