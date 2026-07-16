England coming home but football won’t be with them

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No end to the hurt. “Argentina are in the World Cup final again,” writes Ken Early, “thanks to the inspiration from their captain, and to an all-time bottle job from England’s coach, Thomas Tuchel”. By sending on “defender after defender” once England had taken a 55th minute lead, Tuchel “authored a debacle that will be studied in coaching colleges for decades to come”. It is, says Ken, hard to see how he can hold on to his job after “fumbling England’s opportunity in the most infuriating possible manner”.

Tuchel defended his decisions after the game, while conceding that his players were too “passive” in those closing stages, and admitted that he was less than exhilarated about the prospect of playing in the most pointless game in football: the third place play-off (against France in Miami on Saturday).

Argentina march on to Sunday’s final against Spain, their players celebrating on the pitch in Atlanta by holding up a banner that read “Las Malvinas son Argentinas”. That, as you can imagine, went down well in Blighty.

On the home front, Gavin Cummiskey previews Bohemians and Derry City’s European qualifying games, both in second leg action today.

In the build-up to Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final, Gordon Manning presents a remarkable stat: Limerick have yet to lose a championship final in normal time under John Kiely, his only loss in 19 deciders coming in the 2025 Munster final when Cork prevailed on penalties. Gordon talks to Tom Morrissey about the level of belief a record of that magnitude gives the team.

It falls to Galway to crack that code on Sunday, Kevin Egan hearing from Cathal Mannion who is in his 11th season playing senior hurling, but still has just the one All-Ireland medal to show for it. He is, need it be said, rather keen on doubling that tally.

Ciarán Murphy, meanwhile, reflects on a magical summer in Gaelic games, 300,000 people flocking in to Croke Park to attend four All-Ireland semi-finals over the past couple of weeks. And he still has the small matter of his own county, Galway, with a final to contest.

In golf, Philip Reid reports from Royal Birkdale’s “parched patch of links terrain on England’s western seaboard”, a throwback to the days when the likes of Henry Cotton and Bobby Locke were vying for the Claret Jug. And with golf now part of the data-obsessed world of pro sport, Gavin Cooney reckons this tournament can be a welcome oasis from it all, the baked fairways giving the shorter hitters a chance of prevailing.

Gerry Thornley has the team news ahead of Ireland’s Nations Championship meeting with New Zealand on Saturday, Andy Farrell making nine changes to the side that beat Japan last weekend, while Dave Rennie has picked what looks like his strongest possible All Blacks line-up.

One area where Farrell would, no doubt, like to see a sizeable improvement is the lineout which has, writes Nathan Johns, been “bedevilled by a level of sloppiness not seen in recent times”. He analyses the causes of the malfunction.

And Gerry sends us a letter from Australia and New Zealand where reporting on the Irish team brings a glimpse into a world of luxury. They’ve been training at a school in an Auckland suburb this week. No ordinary school either - it spans over 100 acres, has state-of-the-art sporting facilities, and the annual tuition fee for boarders is just the €26,700.

TV Watch: The British Open gets under way today, Sky Sports Golf’s coverage having started at 6.30am this morning and not ending ’til 9.30 tonight. You can get highlights of the opening round on BBC2 at 9pm. And from 12.20pm, TG4 and TNT Sports have stage 12 of the Tour de France, leader Tadej Pogacar having another decent day yesterday - he shattered the record for the fastest climb of the Col du Tourmalet.