The finish line is in sight.

Second last sitting of the 2025-2026 political year.

Everyone is tired.

The Ceann Comhairle faced into her penultimate Leaders’ Questions.

“I now call on Deputy Mary Lou Mc . . . Aaw Excuse Me.”

A lightning recovery by Verona Murphy, turning her head to face Mary Lou McDonald, only to see David Cullinane, the Sinn Féin TD for Waterford looking back at her.

He was standing in for his leader who had to attend a funeral.

As the clock ticks down to the two-month summer recess, Leinster House is a hive of activity.

Tour groups are flowing through the corridors as TDs and senators try to get as many constituents through the doors before the place shuts up shop.

Various EU worthies in town for events to do with Ireland’s EU presidency are coming in for a look before the big wigs flee.

On Tuesday, former French prime minister Michel Barnier paid a courtesy visit to the Ceann Comhairle. As they left the meeting room just off the main lobby, they walked into a group of Bretons starting a tour of the house.

Former French prime minister Michel Barnier paid a courtesy visit to the Ceann Comhairle on Tuesday. Photograph: Michel Euler/AP

Barnier and the Bretons were thrilled – they weren’t expecting that.

Bills are belting through the Dáil and Seanad.

There was a late finish on Wednesday.

“We won’t know ourselves once the children are gone,” remarked an Oireachtas staffer, looking forward to an extended period of peace without the politicians.

The Taoiseach has stolen a march on all of them.

Just a day, but that merciful release was Micheál Martin’s mind when he faced Mary Lou McAaw-Excuse-Me at midday.

This was the day after he delivered a State apology on behalf of the nation to the men abused by paedophile Bill Kenneally.

Rising to his feet, the Taoiseach said: “Just, could I, at the outset, take a moment . . .”

Was another statement in the offing?

“As this is my last Leaders’ Questions this term, I just want to thank you, Ceann Comhairle, and all the deputies in the house for your cooperation throughout the year.”

Perhaps not all the deputies, if his continuing beef with Opposition leaders over what he sees as their constant negativity was anything to go by.

Micheál was on firmer ground when he thanked all the people who work in Leinster House, from the ushers to the catering staff “for the manner in which they look after all of us on an ongoing basis. We deeply appreciate that.”

And no, fair is fair, his thanks went to the deputies too.

“Whilst we disagree on many issues, I think this is parliamentary democracy in action and long may it continue.”

Just as well, perhaps, that Mary Lou wasn’t there.

They probably would have had a row over this.

“So. I just wanted to say that,” he said, to general indifference.

Nobody returned the sentiment. They had another day in paradise to complete before they could make a getaway.

The visitors’ bar – usually a rather sedate bolthole – did a roaring trade on Wednesday night. If the Oireachtas members were getting the last of their tours through the doors during the day, they were also fulfilling promises and hosting local groups and supporters in the bar and restaurants.

As there were a number of Bills up for decision, the TDs had to abandon their guests at regular intervals and race into the chamber to vote before the doors were locked.

With the World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina showing on the telly (without sound), a retirement do for a departing journalist going on in the back bar and the division bells constantly ringing, there was a giddy end-of-term atmosphere about the corridors.

While there was nothing light about the topics discussed in the Dáil, holding out the prospect of out-of-term political skirmishes over unfinished business, there was cross-party exhalation of breath as the exit slowly opened.