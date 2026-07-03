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Ten great spots to grab a pizza around Ireland this summer

If you’re lucky, the sun will shine and you’ll be able to enjoy your slice with pints outside

BoCo, Clontarf. Photograph: Instagram
BoCo, Clontarf. Photograph: Instagram
Joanne Cronin
Fri Jul 03 2026 - 05:142 MIN READ

Sometimes, nothing will do except a slice of pizza in one hand and a cool drink in the other. Try one of these 10 great spots around the country next time the craving hits.

Boatshed Pizza @ Dunmore House, Clonakilty, Co Cork

dunmorehousehotel.ie

Enjoy pizzas with cocktails on the gorgeous Sea Terrace with stunning views over Clonakilty Bay in west Cork.

BoCo

boco.ie

In operation for more than 10 years, BoCo slings excellent wood-fired pizza from two locations in Bolton Street, Dublin 1 and Clontarf, Dublin 3.

Cent’Anni

instagram.com/centanni_durrus

Possibly some of the best pizzas outside of Italy in this family-run pizzeria in the west Cork village of Durrus.

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Flout

flout.pizza
Flout pizza, Belfast. Photograph: Instagram
Flout pizza, Belfast. Photograph: Instagram

These self-proclaimed pizza fanatics have a new location on Donegall Street, right in the heart of Belfast.

Gaillot & Gray

instagram.com/gaillot_et_gray

This Dublin 8 location has been serving superb wood-fired pizzas for years, with but a unique French twist.

Killruddery Pizza Shed

pizza.killruddery.com
John Faulkner at the Pizza Shed, Killruddery, in Co Wicklow
John Faulkner at the Pizza Shed, Killruddery, in Co Wicklow

Enjoy pizza with the family in the stone courtyard at this beautiful historic house and gardens outside Bray, Co Wicklow.

Little Forest

instagram.com/littleforestdub

Head to Blackrock, Co Dublin, for naturally leavened pizza from the couple behind Forest Avenue, Fôret and Una Bakery.

Otto

ottopizza.ie

This stylish Sligo pizzeria and wine bar serves up small plates, salads and delicious pizza.

Sa Domu

instagram.com/sa_domu

Sardinian chef Giovannino Corrias serves up epic pizzas from the little village of Kilmihil, Co Clare.

The Pavilion @ Rathmullan House

instagram.com/pavilionrathmullan

The expansive white canvas provides all-weather coverage at this outdoor, family-friendly pizza spot in Co Donegal.

restaurantRestaurant guidesClontarfBelfastWest CorkBlackrock, Co DublinSligoClareDonegalYour Stories