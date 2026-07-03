Sometimes, nothing will do except a slice of pizza in one hand and a cool drink in the other. Try one of these 10 great spots around the country next time the craving hits.
Boatshed Pizza @ Dunmore House, Clonakilty, Co Cork
dunmorehousehotel.ie
Enjoy pizzas with cocktails on the gorgeous Sea Terrace with stunning views over Clonakilty Bay in west Cork.
BoCo
boco.ie
In operation for more than 10 years, BoCo slings excellent wood-fired pizza from two locations in Bolton Street, Dublin 1 and Clontarf, Dublin 3.
Cent’Anni
instagram.com/centanni_durrus
Possibly some of the best pizzas outside of Italy in this family-run pizzeria in the west Cork village of Durrus.
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Flout
flout.pizza
These self-proclaimed pizza fanatics have a new location on Donegall Street, right in the heart of Belfast.
Gaillot & Gray
instagram.com/gaillot_et_gray
This Dublin 8 location has been serving superb wood-fired pizzas for years, with but a unique French twist.
Killruddery Pizza Shed
pizza.killruddery.com
Enjoy pizza with the family in the stone courtyard at this beautiful historic house and gardens outside Bray, Co Wicklow.
Little Forest
instagram.com/littleforestdub
Head to Blackrock, Co Dublin, for naturally leavened pizza from the couple behind Forest Avenue, Fôret and Una Bakery.
Otto
ottopizza.ie
This stylish Sligo pizzeria and wine bar serves up small plates, salads and delicious pizza.
Sa Domu
instagram.com/sa_domu
Sardinian chef Giovannino Corrias serves up epic pizzas from the little village of Kilmihil, Co Clare.
The Pavilion @ Rathmullan House
instagram.com/pavilionrathmullan
The expansive white canvas provides all-weather coverage at this outdoor, family-friendly pizza spot in Co Donegal.