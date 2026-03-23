Food and drink festivals: 33 of the best across Ireland this year

It’s shaping up to be a very tasty year for food lovers in Ireland. From potato festivals on the edge of the Atlantic to barbecue blowouts, there are brilliant excuses to plan weekends around food and drink. Here are some of the best ones to book ahead.

Polish Wine Fest

Fumbally Stables, Dublin 8; March 29th; Tickets from €30, polishwinefest.com

Polish Wine Fest

This is the fifth edition of this event showcasing Polish wine culture at the beautiful Fumbally Stables. Choose from more than 70 wines from Poland, meet the makers, do masterclasses and enjoy lots of great food.

Dublin Coffee Festival

RDS, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4; April 10th-12th. Tickets from €20, dublincoffeefest.com

Dublin Coffee Festival

A caffeine-fuelled weekend that’s all about coffee. Expect tastings and cuppings from local and international roasters, live competitions, talks and panels from industry experts, music and more.

Waterford Festival of Food

Dungarvan and various locations, Co Waterford; April 24th-26th; Free and ticketed events, waterfordfestivaloffood.com

Waterford Festival of Food

The ultimate southeast feast packs in more than 150 events, including tapas trails, talks, restaurant takeovers, producer markets, family brunches and masterclasses. Book ahead for big ticket items such as The Tannery’s Middle Eastern Feast, the Ashford Castle Sunday Roast and the travelling Faulty Towers Dining Experience.

A Taste of Galway – Blas na Bealtaine

Galway city and county; various dates in May; Free and ticketed events, atasteofgalway.com

A month-long schedule celebrating the food and drink of Galway. Local restaurants, bars and food producers host pop-up dinners, tastings and workshops from traditional feasts, oyster tastings, farm visits, distillery tours and foraging walks.

Rockin’ Food & Fruit Festival

Enniscorthy, Co Wexford; May 1st-3rd; Free and ticketed events, rockinfoodfestival.ie

A family-friendly foodie weekend with lots to explore, including chef demos, food markets full of local produce, kids’ entertainment and plenty of bookable pop-ups and masterclasses.

Street Feast 2026

Street Feast encourages neighbours and communities to host their own street parties, garden get-togethers or lunches in laneways and local parks. All you need is a bit of space and a few neighbours. Register to host your own event for a party pack with bunting, stickers, invites, posters and a DIY guide.

Burren Slow Food Festival

The Pavilion, Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare; May 9th-10th; Free and ticketed events, slowfoodclare.com

Burren Slow Food Festival

The 21st year of this event kicks off with the Burren Slow Food Banquet on the eve of the festival, and on the Sunday, it’s a day of food and drink activities, including a farmers’ market, cooking demos, family-friendly yoga and face painting.

Ballymaloe Festival of Food

Shanagarry, Co Cork; May 15th-17th; Tickets from €15, ballymaloegrainstore.com

Ballymaloe Festival of Food in 2024. Photograph: Joleen Cronin

A full weekend of food and fun with cooking demos from Thomasina Miers, Helen Goh, Sam Tamimi and, of course, Darina Allen and Rory O’Connell. Book ahead for pop-up dinners, make time to explore the exceptional food market and don’t miss the buzzing barn bar and dance floor.

Tralee Food Festival

Tralee, Co Kerry; 16th-17th May; Free and ticketed events, traleefoodfestival.com

This community festival connects Kerry farmers, fishers and food producers with chefs, restaurants and local businesses for a weekend of pop-up events, workshops, demos and family fun.

Bloom Phoenix Park

Dublin 8; May 28th-June 1st; Tickets from €35, bordbiabloom.com

Pemphero Chagwamnjra from Malawi at last year's Bloom. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

It may be rooted in gardening, but this Dublin festival has grown into much more. The Food Village is packed with top Irish producers, the drinks tent pours craft beers and local tipples, and there are big-name chefs doing cooking demos all weekend.

Whiskey Live

RDS, Dublin 4; June 5th-6th; Tickets from €50, whiskeylivedublin.com

The ultimate whiskey showcase offers an unmatched opportunity to taste, learn and shop with well-known Irish whiskey distillers, newcomers and visiting global brands. There are also masterclasses, and a range of other Irish craft spirits will be on show, as well as some whiskey barrel-aged craft beers.

Taste of Dublin

Merrion Square, Dublin 2; June 11th-14th; Tickets from €19.50, tasteofdublin.ie

Taste of Dublin

There is always loads happening at this event, on top of the restaurants, so make sure to do a full lap on arrival to take full advantage of the mini-events, tastings and talks hidden around the site. The evening sessions are ideal for cocktails and dance, while weekend mornings are perfect for families.

Comber Earlies Food Festival

Comber, Co Down; June 20th; Free, visitardsandnorthdown.com

Celebrate local PGI status Comber Earlies potatoes at this family-friendly day of fun featuring guest chefs, food markets, music, entertainment, crafting and more.

Limerick Garden Festival

Milk Market, Limerick City; June 21st; Tickets €6, kids go free, limerickgardenfestival.com

Limerick’s historic Milk Market dedicates a full day to all things growing and gardening. Expect a mix of plants, garden and food stalls, along with cooking demos, hands-on workshops, expert talks and masterclasses.

Birdhill Coffee Festival

The Old Barracks, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary; June 26-28th; Tickets from €25, theoldbarracks.ie

If you know your flat whites from your filters, then check out this weekend, bringing together coffee lovers for tastings, demos, workshops, and a deep dive into all things speciality coffee and community.

Flavours of Fingal County Show

Newbridge House, Donabate, Co. Dublin; July 4th-5th 2026; Tickets €tbc, flavoursoffingal.ie

There’s plenty to discover on the grounds of Newbridge House. Visit the food tent to meet local producers, explore the Farmers’ Field with its pigs, sheep, alpacas and farm machinery, and enjoy live cooking demos from the Fingal Food Circle. You’ll also find food trucks, music, sports, games and a traditional crafts area.

Féile an Phráta Baile na nGall

Dingle, Co Kerry; July 12th; Free, facebook.com/FeileanPhrata/

This annual beachside battle of the spuds, better known as “An Spud-Off Mór”, invites Kerry farmers and growers to compete with their potatoes to be crowned the best. Judges taste the potatoes blind, cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd.

Kilmore Quay Seafood Festival

Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford; July date TBC; Free and ticketed events, stellamariscentre.com/seafood-festival

Now in its 41st year, this festival celebrates all things seafood as Kilmore Quay comes alive with events, dining and plenty of coastal charm. Expect chowder, oysters, local fish and lots more, along with cooking demos, music, dancing and family fun.

Hagstravaganza

Ballymote, Co Sligo; August 8th; Tickets from €40, thewhitehag.com/hagstravaganza

Hagstravaganza

It’s the 12th year for Hagstravaganza, Ireland’s biggest international beer festival. The White Hag Brewery is transformed into a festival hub, with more than 60 beers on tap, from hop-forward IPAs, lagers and bold stouts to sour beers. There’ll be plenty of food and music too.

Cork on a Fork Fest

Various locations, Cork city; August 12th-16th; Free and ticketed events, corkonaforkfest.ie

Last year's Cork on a Fork. Photograph: Joleen Cronin

This citywide festival celebrates the best of Cork’s food-and-drink culture, from spiced beef and seafood to artisan cheese and drisheen. With more than 100 events, it features unique dining pop-ups, cooking demos, talks, tastings, workshops and family-friendly food fun.

The Big Grill

Herbert Park, Dublin 4; August 13th-16th; Tickets from €30, biggrillfestival.com

Over four fire-filled days, Irish and international chefs, restaurants, and barbecue pros come together for a feast of a festival where everything is cooked over live fire. Expect incredible food, plenty to learn, great drinks and the legendary chilli-eating competition you definitely don’t want to miss.

Taste of Kildare

Naas Racecourse, Co Kildare; August 15th-16th; Tickets from €15, kids go free, tasteofkildare.ie

This locally focused food festival gathers Kildare chefs, cooks, restaurants and food-and-drink producers for a fun weekend of restaurant pop-ups, a big producer showcase, cooking demos and family entertainment.

The Ballybunion Bean Festival

The Barna Way, Ballybunion, Co Kerry; August 22nd; Tickets from €30, brilliantballybunion.com

Hosted by Brilliant Ballybunion (a creative climate action project) and artist Lisa Fingleton, and set on a beautiful farm, this festival celebrates the humble bean, growing, feeding, science and soil through conversations, music, creativity and food.

Dalkey Lobster Festival

Dalkey, Co Dublin; August date TBC; Free and ticketed events, dalkeylobsterfestival.com

Crowds flock to this picturesque seaside town to feast on lobster and fresh seafood dishes. It feels like everyone gets involved, and the streets come alive with food, fun, and music.

Yeast Meets West Craft Beer Festival

Dr Kathleen Lynn Lane, Ballina, Co Mayo; August date TBC; Free event, facebook.com/YeastmeetsWestBrewfest/

Now in its 10t year, the festival celebrates the best of the west’s brewing scene. Dr Kathleen Lynn Lane fills with beer taps for one day only, turning into a buzzing festival hub of local brewers, food stalls and live music.

Gut Fest by Fairmental

Bolands Mills, Barrow Street, Dublin 4; September 5th; Tickets from €75, fairmental.ie

The team that runs Fairmental cafe in Grand Canal will host their second festival focused on celebrating the connections between gut health, mental wellbeing, food, science and community. You’ll find approachable expert advice and plenty of tasty food.

Dublin Beer Festival

RDS, Dublin 4; September 11-12th; Tickets from €15, dublinbeerfest.ie

A hop-fuelled weekend celebrating Ireland’s brewing heritage, with Irish and visiting craft brewers sharing their stories, pouring their best beers, alongside food, live music and good craic.

Cromane Seafest

Cromane, Co Kerry; September 18th-20th; Free and ticketed events, cromaneseafest.com

Cromane Seafest

A weekend of maritime fun celebrating Cromane’s land and sea heritage, showcasing fishing traditions, local seafood and sustainable practices through food, fun and community events.

Clonmel Applefest

Clonmel, Co Tipperary; September 24th-27th September; Free and ticketed events, clonmelapplefest.ie

Clonmel Applefest

This festival celebrates the food, heritage and natural environment of Clonmel and its surroundings. Featuring arts events, cooking demonstrations, crafts, markets, performances and music, all coming together to honour the area’s rich history and culture.

Galway International Oyster and Seafood Festival

Nimmo’s Pier, Galway city; September 25th-27th; Free and ticketed events, galwayoysterfestival.com

Galway International Oyster and Seafood Festival

A fixture on the festival calendar for more than 70 years, this event sees Galway come alive to mark the start of the Irish native oyster season. There’ll be parades, parties, dinners, demonstrations, talks, tastings and the world-famous oyster shucking championship.

Armagh Food and Cider Festival

Various locations across Co Armagh; September 3rd- 6th. Free and ticketed events, visitarmagh.com/foodandcider

Armagh Food and Cider Festival

The Orchard County hosts a fun weekend of food and drink, from pop-up dining experiences and farm-to-fork feasts to culinary trails and orchard tours, and there’ll be plenty of family-friendly events.

Feast Cork

Midleton and surrounding areas, Co Cork; September 6th; Free and ticketed events, feastcork.ie

It’s harvest time, and Midleton marks the occasion with a food-focused festival that brings together the very best of the area. Expect conversations, dinners, markets, foraging, mixology and local produce and producers, as well as celebrations of landscape, heritage and storytelling.

Dingle Food Festival

Dingle, Co Kerry; October 2nd-4th; Free and ticketed events, dinglefood.com

Aoibhínn Mulvey (three) at Feast Cork in Midleton. Photograph: Joleen Cronin

A highlight on many food lovers’ calendars. Follow the Taste Trail through Dingle’s colourful streets, sampling dishes and drinks from local restaurants and producers. Book ahead for fringe events and take time to explore the town’s famous pubs.

Homegrown

Virginia Park Lodge, Virginia, Co Cavan; October 16th-19th; From €1,150 virginiaparklodge.com/homegrown-26

Homegrown at Virginia Park Lodge. Photograph: Molly Culme-Seymour

Chef Richard Corrigan hosts this annual weekend retreat on his 18th-century hunting estate, welcoming a line-up of friends from the food world, including Prue Leith, Angela Hartnett, Henry Harris and Robin Gill. Limited to 80 guests.

Savour Kilkenny

The Parade, Kilkenny city; October 22nd-26th; Free and ticketed events, savourkilkenny.com

Savour Kilkenny

Celebrating two delicious decades this year, Savour brings together more than 100 artisan food and drink stalls in the buzzing Savour Village, while the demo tents always attract great food names. Don’t miss sampling some of the region’s finest drinks from the marquee of craft brewers and distillers.

Samhain Festival of Food & Culture and Sheridans Irish Food Fair

Kells, Co Meath; November 5th-8th; Free and ticketed events, foodcultureireland.ie/samhain

Samhain Festival

This Meath celebration is quickly earning a place among Ireland’s must-visit food events. Look forward to literary pub crawls, long-table dinners and a weekend steeped in Irish culture, overflowing with great food-and-drink experiences. Pack your shopping bags for the unbeatable Sheridans food market.