Leading Irish chefs to celebrate Dublin Michelin ceremony with pop-up series

Chef Sessions: Mark Moriarty, who will offer breakfast muffins with Bar 1661 as part of the Michelin-adjacent pop-up series

A group of well-known Irish chefs including Mark Moriarty, Cúán Greene and Rob Krawczyk are coming together in Chef Sessions, a series of food pop-ups celebrating the Michelin Britain and Ireland Guide awards ceremony taking place in Dublin next month.

Restaurants and teams taking part in the three-day series of pop-ups include Row Wines, Hang Dai, Sister 7, Frank’s, Bar 1661 and Rei Momo.

The Michelin Guide Britain and Ireland ceremony will make its Irish debut on Monday, February 9th, while Chef Sessions will run from February 7th – 9th.

The Irish Times chef columnist Moriarty will join cocktail bar Bar 1661 in Egan’s pub on Aungier Street, where patrons will be offered a breakfast muffin with a cocktail. The pop-up will take place from 10.30am – 1.30pm on February 9th, with tickets are priced at €25 per person.

Brazilian restaurant and bar Rei Momo on Drury Street will host a DJ set and chicken in a basket event fronted by Marcus O’Laoire and Thom Lawson of Sprezzatura fame. The event will take place on the Saturday before the ceremony from 6pm till late and cost €20 per person.

Rob Krawczyk, who has a Michelin star for his Restaurant Chestnut in Ballydehob, west Cork, will join forces with Row Wines in Powerscourt Townhouse for a €12 toastie and €5 glass of wine pop-up on the day of the Michelin event.

The night before the ceremony, Barry Sun of Volpe Nera in Blackrock, Co Dublin, will be in Hang Dai on Camden Street to offer an €80 supper with a cocktail or glass of champagne. The meal will consist of sharing platters of crispy pork, black bean steamed sea bass, typhoon cabbage and aubergine mapo.

Greene, chef-owner of Abbeyleix’s Ómós, due to open this summer, will serve €10 hot dogs from 5pm until sell out at Frank’s Wine Bar, also on Camden Street, on February 8th.

Rounding out the list of pop-ups, restaurant Sister 7 and bar Fidelity in Smithfield will serve luxe spice bags featuring lobster, confit duck, and braised short ribs for €22 on the night of the ceremony from 8pm until midnight.

Each venue featured in the Chef Sessions will manage their own booking system, with tickets available through their websites and social media.